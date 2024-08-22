Police: Boy killed after accidentally shooting himself

SANTAQUIN — A 5-year-old boy was killed after he accidentally shot himself with a firearm Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department told KSL TV that first responders performed life-saving measures on the boy, but he died due to his injuries on the scene.

Wall said investigators do not suspect foul play, and it’s an ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.