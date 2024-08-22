On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Police: Boy killed after accidentally shooting himself

Aug 22, 2024, 3:53 PM

File photo...

File photo

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SANTAQUIN — A 5-year-old boy was killed after he accidentally shot himself with a firearm Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department told KSL TV that first responders performed life-saving measures on the boy, but he died due to his injuries on the scene.

Wall said investigators do not suspect foul play, and it’s an ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The Utah Highway patrol said one person died following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2...

Mark Jones

Man killed in crash when truck discovered hours after collision

One person died early Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Davis County.

1 day ago

Units on scene at a structure fire in Garland that left a family pet dead on Tuesday. (Garland Fire...

Alexander Campbell

Garland structure fire leaves family pet dead

A structure fire in Garland left a family pet dead on Tuesday, in a blaze requiring hours of work to contain.

2 days ago

Crews work to rescue a 25 year old man who crashed his motorcycle in Big Cottonwood Canyon (Unified...

Alexander Campbell

Search and rescue units called to Big Cottonwood Canyon after motorcycle accident

A search and rescue operation is underway in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a man is reported to have fallen roughly 70 feet.

2 days ago

A Disney logo forms part of a Disney Plus menu on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass., on Nov. 13, ...

Jessie Yeung and Jon Passantino, CNN

Disney reverses course on bid to block wrongful death lawsuit by widower who had Disney+

Disney has reversed course on a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widower of a woman who died after eating at a resort restaurant.

2 days ago

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Alexander Campbell

After devastating floods, Red Cross will be surveying for damage

The American Red Cross of Utah announced Tuesday that it will be sending staff members to Fountain Green to conduct damage assessments.

2 days ago

FILE: Crossing guard Megan Sperry helps students across 2100 North in Lehi, a four-lane highway chi...

Shara Park

990 people hit during 2023-24 school year; Utahns urged to change bad driving behaviors

As six more school districts in Utah returned to school Tuesday, new data revealed that auto-pedestrian crashes during the traditional school year are on the rise.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Police: Boy killed after accidentally shooting himself