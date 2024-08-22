Eagles WR Britain Covey Speaks On Utah Football Support, Competitive Mindset

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utes wide receiver and specialist Britain Covey spoke on his time with Utah Football and how his time in college helped fuel his competitive mindset.

Standing at 5-foot-8, Covey has been one of the smaller players on the field at every level.

He has always looked at his height as an advantage as opposed to a disadvantage and said that the Utah football program affirmed that belief.

“I have never viewed my size as a disadvantage. I think that’s the key,” Covey said. “I remember when I was being recruited, I had people who I could always tell in the back of their minds were obsessed with how small I was. When I went to Utah, all they talked about was the upside. They never saw my size as a disadvantage and (I knew that they were) my people. Finding mentors like that is important.”

Both during his time with the Utes and now with the Eagles, Covey has used his size to his advantage.

He is one of the best specialists in the NFL and most of that credit belongs to his quickness and football IQ.

In an interview on the KSL Sports Zone in April, Covey spoke on his love for Utah and how his home state motivates him.

“I appreciate the state of Utah,” Covey said. “I really do appreciate the support. I know I’ve got every 5’8″ and under kid in Utah sending out prayers every time that ball is in the air.”

About Britain Covey

After a special high school career at Timpview High School in Provo, Covey played at the University of Utah from 2015-21.

During his Utah career, Covey had 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added 35 carries for 201 yards.

Covey returned the ball on punt and kick returns a total of 84 times for 1,143 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Timpview star signed a free-agent deal with the Eagles.

As a rookie during the 2022 season, Covey played in 17 regular season games. During those contests, he’s returned 33 punts for a total of 307 yards and 10 kickoffs for a total of 206 yards.

He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in his rookie campaign.

In the postseason, Covey returned two punts for a total of 35 yards in three games.

