Firefighters target juniper trees to better protect Logan Canyon

LOGAN — Firefighters in Cache Valley are already preparing for the next fire season by cutting down trees in Logan Canyon.

On Thursday, Milena Rockwood, a prescribed fire and fuel specialist for the US Forest Service Logan Ranger District, joined firefighters in thinning out juniper trees. She said these trees can cause some concerning issues with wildfires.

“We try to reduce them in small pockets. So it kind of mimics historical fires,” Rockwood said.

She said that juniper trees were not prevalent in Utah historically, but population growth is also increasing the number of trees.

“And the reason for that is just, with the population, small, frequent fires would have taken out the junipers that were lower down on the ridges,” Rockwood said.

Juniper trees have spread in Logan Canyon and other Utah forests, which is a real concern for firefighters trying to prevent out-of-control wildfires.

“It’s one of the most extreme fire behavior species in the West. Removing it helps firefighters mitigate the intensity and severity of future wildfires,” Rockwood said.

The US Forest Service says wildfires are only one reason it thinks reducing the number of juniper trees is good for the state. The service said the trees take up a lot of water. According to the service, one mature juniper can take in nearly 40 gallons of water daily during the peak summer heat.

Rockwood said that water usage adds up when there are thousands of juniper trees in Logan Canyon. Removing them across 2,900 acres in the canyon can lead to better water management.

“And by removing them, it allows, the understory species to grow like the forest grasses brush, which is critical to forage for the deer,” she said.

Rockwood said the junipers’ wide root systems can drown out food sources for big game animals. The three-year project is being funded mostly through the Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative.