On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters target juniper trees to better protect Logan Canyon

Aug 22, 2024, 5:13 PM

Cut down juniper trees in the Logan Canyon on Aug. 22, 2024....

Cut down juniper trees in the Logan Canyon on Aug. 22, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

(Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Firefighters in Cache Valley are already preparing for the next fire season by cutting down trees in Logan Canyon.

On Thursday, Milena Rockwood, a prescribed fire and fuel specialist for the US Forest Service Logan Ranger District, joined firefighters in thinning out juniper trees. She said these trees can cause some concerning issues with wildfires.

“We try to reduce them in small pockets. So it kind of mimics historical fires,” Rockwood said.

She said that juniper trees were not prevalent in Utah historically, but population growth is also increasing the number of trees.

“And the reason for that is just, with the population, small, frequent fires would have taken out the junipers that were lower down on the ridges,” Rockwood said.

A firefighter cutting down a juniper tree in order to reduce wildfire risk.

A firefighter cutting down a juniper tree in order to reduce wildfire risk. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Juniper trees have spread in Logan Canyon and other Utah forests, which is a real concern for firefighters trying to prevent out-of-control wildfires.

“It’s one of the most extreme fire behavior species in the West. Removing it helps firefighters mitigate the intensity and severity of future wildfires,” Rockwood said.

The US Forest Service says wildfires are only one reason it thinks reducing the number of juniper trees is good for the state. The service said the trees take up a lot of water. According to the service, one mature juniper can take in nearly 40 gallons of water daily during the peak summer heat.

Rockwood said that water usage adds up when there are thousands of juniper trees in Logan Canyon. Removing them across 2,900 acres in the canyon can lead to better water management.

“And by removing them, it allows, the understory species to grow like the forest grasses brush, which is critical to forage for the deer,” she said.

Rockwood said the junipers’ wide root systems can drown out food sources for big game animals. The three-year project is being funded mostly through the Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

Over half of the homes in Fountain Green were damaged from the flood Sunday. (Tanner Siegworth, KSL...

Daniel Woodruff

Fountain Green receives donations, support to clean up from devastating flood

Leaders in Fountain Green are getting a clearer picture of the damage after a major weekend flood. The city received donations to help with damages.

47 minutes ago

The zoo has had several all-male pairings during past breeding seasons. This year, however, a same-...

Taylor Nicioli, CNN

Same-sex flamingo pair successfully hatches an egg together at a UK zoo

Two male flamingos named Arthur and Curtis successfully hatched an egg together — a first for the Paignton Zoo.

1 day ago

Several beauty businesses are still recovering after floodwaters took over their studios last week....

Andrew Adams

Pleasant Grove beauty suites still recovering one week after flooding

One week later, multiple women-owned small businesses were still scrambling to make ends meet after flooding from a powerful thunderstorm washed out their basement studios.

2 days ago

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Alexander Campbell

After devastating floods, Red Cross will be surveying for damage

The American Red Cross of Utah announced Tuesday that it will be sending staff members to Fountain Green to conduct damage assessments.

2 days ago

Residents of Fountain Green experienced another day of heavy rain on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, making ...

Andrew Adams

Powerful rains, flooding return to Fountain Green for second-straight day

As the community scrambled Monday to fill sandbags and distribute them to already flood-weary neighborhoods, heavy rains returned for a second-straight day, producing additional flooding.

3 days ago

Eliza Barton says there is still a lot of cleaning up to do in the home and outside after the home ...

Brianna Chavez

Community helps Eagle Mountain home after plea on Facebook

Members of the Eagle Mountain community came to help fellow residents on Sunday evening, after water began to flood a basement during a storm on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Firefighters target juniper trees to better protect Logan Canyon