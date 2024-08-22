On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

‘Papa Pals’ companionship services providing social connection for seniors

Aug 22, 2024, 5:48 PM

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI – When Diana Johnson and Linda Rich first met two years ago, they became fast friends.

“Mostly we just do fun things like talk,” 77-year-old Rich said.

Rich was having difficulties with her back when she learned about the “Papa” service through Select Health.

“There were times when I was just down and there was nothing I could do,” she said. “And so, I thought, well that would help, you know, light housekeeping or just somebody to talk to.”

“When I first met Linda, I kept coming back,” 68-year-old Johnson said. “I told her I’d come whether she wanted me or not.”

Linda Rich, 77, and Diana Johnson, 68, became fast friends when they first met two years ago, thanks to 'Papa Pals." (KSL TV) Linda Rich and Diana Johnson have a standing meeting every week, a day they look forward to (KSL TV)

Johnson decided to become a “Papa Pal” herself, after being on the receiving end of the service, following her own surgery.

“I received a phone call from Select Health telling me about a benefit that I had that I wasn’t aware of,” she recalled. “They said something like, ‘We can send someone in to help you with light housekeeping. If you need a companion, they can take you to the doctor’s office, then can pick up prescriptions, whatever you need.’ And I thought, this is something I could do once I recover.”

“As humans, we are made as social creatures, and so we need those connections not only biologically to maintain our lives, but to help keep us healthy and well in all dimensions, including emotionally,” Alicia Santillo, the Healthy Connections program manager at Select Health, said.

Santillo said a lack of social connection, specifically in older adults, can lead to cognitive decline, depression, and isolation.

“It’s easy to forget how much we need other people in our lives and how much we can rely on other people, especially during difficult times,” she said. “So (Papa) is a great way to bridge that gap.”

Santillo said Papa Pals are vetted employees, trained to specifically help older adults and “provide the companionship they need.”

Johnson has made hundreds of visits as a Papa Pal to all kinds of people in need.

“I’ve never looked back,” she said. “It’s a great, great thing to be doing in my life.”

She loves learning new things from the people she visits – she said Rich has gotten her into genealogy. “She’s the genealogy queen,” Johnson said.

“The great thing about Papa Pals is that it’s somebody outside your normal group of friends, your normal bubble, that you can count on,” Rich said. “(Diana) really takes care of me. We’ve cried together, we’ve laughed ourselves sick together. And then we’ve cried again.”

A true friendship with an everlasting bond.

“I see Linda every other week and I just have it on my calendar, and I just count down the days that I’m going to get to see her,” Johnson said. “I dare say, if Papa ceased to be tomorrow, Linda and I would be lifetime friends.”

“Definitely,” Rich added. “I’d be calling her saying, ‘It’s Thursday. Why aren’t you here?'”

Depending on your plan, Select Health members may qualify for up to 120 hours of Papa services per year. For more information, call 888-452-4553 or visit selecthealth.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Madison Gill began her long journey to recovery in 2022 after being nearly paralyzed in a car accid...

Emma Benson

‘She proved everybody wrong’: Hurricane High graduate’s road to recovery following devastating accident

A Hurricane High School student survived a serious accident and was left paralyzed, but that didn't deter her from wanting to walk across the graduation stage.

7 days ago

(FILE) A woman and her child in the waiting room of a doctor's office....

Emma Benson

Add routine vaccines to your child’s back-to-school checklist

After a summer of fun, it's time to return to the classroom. But back to school means back to germs.

14 days ago

An MRI image of Tom Evans colon using new tool that converts the MRI into a three-dimensional image...

Emma Benson

Intermountain Health first in nation to use new 3D ‘map’ for colorectal cancer surgery

A Utah man is the very first patient in the nation to have benefited from new 3D technology that helps doctors with complex cancer surgeries.

21 days ago

Danni and K.C. Seeley. (Seeleys)...

Emma Benson

When a stroke strikes, every second counts

K.C. Seeley and his wife, Danni, were getting ready to go to the gym one morning when he started feeling off. Danni knew time was of the essence, as every second counts during a stroke.

28 days ago

...

Emma Benson

Heading to the lake? Don’t forget these water safety tips

Summer means fun in the water. But as you're out recreating, remember – accidents can happen in an instant.

1 month ago

"Way to Wellness" is a CDC-approved diabetes prevention program through Intermountain Health. The y...

Emma Benson

Intermountain program helping patients find their ‘Way to Wellness’

'Way to Wellness' is a CDC-approved diabetes prevention program through Intermountain Health. "It helps them to actually become more independent in their health," Melanie Holden, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Health, said.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

‘Papa Pals’ companionship services providing social connection for seniors