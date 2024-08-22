On the Site:
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Former BYU Tight End Isaac Rex

Aug 22, 2024, 4:48 PM

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Chargers announced the signing of former BYU tight end Isaac Rex on Thursday.

Los Angeles waived defensive lineman Micheal Mason to make room for the former Cougar.

After Rex didnt hear his name called at the 2024 NFL draft, he signed a free-agent deal with the Detroit Lions.

RELATED: Former BYU TE Isaac Rex Signs With Detroit Lions

In May, Detroit waived Rex and signed former Michigan TE Sean McKeon. McKeon remains on the Lions roster with less than a week until NFL teams must cut down to 53 players.

After working him out on August 21, the signing was announced a day later.

Rex’s spot in the NFL is far from guaranteed at this point. However, the Chargers picking him up at this point in the offseason is a good sign.

The Chargers are significantly lacking tight end depth and hope that Rex could potentially fill that void.

Three of the team’s top options at that position – Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, and Tucker Fisk – did not practice last week.

Los Angeles kicks off its 2024 season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 8.

About Isaac Rex

In high school, Rex and San Clemente High School won the California state championship during his senior season, and was the leading receiver in the playoffs.

He joined BYU in 2019 after serving a two-year church mission in Samoa.

In 2019, Rex played in only three games, recording one catch for 23 yards. During the 2020 season, Rex appeared in 12 games, hauling in 37 receptions for 429 yards and 12 touchdowns.

A year later, Rex played in 12 games, finishing with 18 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending injury during the Cougars’ game at USC. Entering the 2022 season, Rex was named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list. The Mackey Award is given annually to the best tight end in college football.

In 2022, Rex recorded 22 catches for 320 yards and six touchdowns while he worked his way back from injury.

In his final season at BYU, the tight end recorded 34 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

