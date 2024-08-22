On the Site:
Park City schools implement no phones in classrooms policy

Aug 22, 2024, 5:49 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

FILE - Outside of Treasure Mountain Jr. High in Park City, Utah on Aug. 22, 2024. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


PARK CITY — Starting Monday, another northern Utah school district will ban phones in schools during class in an effort to reduce in-class distractions.

The Park City School District is the latest to adopt a no-cell phone policy for schools. But implementing that rule is a whole other process, said Caleb Fine, the principal at Treasure Mountain Junior High.

“I think most people have a safety element to grabbing and touching their phone, and when they feel that vibration, they want to look,” Fine said.

Because of this, the Park City School District Board of Education adopted a new policy stating students cannot use their cell phones on campus during school hours.

“We see students say and do really, really mean things on cell phones, and it’s a really complex issue, and so hopefully, for 7.5 hours, we’re free from that,” Fine said.

Gov. Cox sends letters to school leaders and educators encouraging phone-free classrooms

He said his students would get something new to help them follow the new no-phone rule.

“They’ll be putting their phones in magnetically lockable pouches,” Fine said. “Teachers will have the magnets and it’s simply touching and pressing a button and it’s opened.”

Treasure Mountain Junior High said that each Yondr pouch costs about $30. Other groups are funding the pilot program.

“If it works, I think that it’s one of the cheapest options we have to increase engagement in public schools,” Fine said.

The Yondr pouch that the school district will use for student's phones.

The Yondr pouch will be used by the school district for students’ phones. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

He said families can call the main office to speak with their child about something urgent. In emergencies, teachers in any classroom can quickly open the pouches. The pouches, like a computer or textbook, stay with students all day.

“We also know that eighth and ninth-grade minds are at the most malleable, most impacted stage by this. And it’s one of the reasons we’re excited to pilot it and get engaged better engagement in the classroom,” Fine said. “Do I expect everything to be perfect? Absolutely not. That would be foolish of me.”

Too many texts: Cellphone experiment shows impact on learning

