On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Older used cars are selling for a premium in Salt Lake

Aug 22, 2024, 10:05 PM | Updated: 10:42 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Used cars at least a decade old used to be the epitome of affordability. Now, not as much.

For years, we’ve reported on the skyrocketing costs of new cars ignited by COVID’s one-two punch on supply chains. Right now, the average price paid for a new car is $48,644 according to data from Cox Automotive. So, the ripple effect of buyers buying cheaper used cars has reached those older cars.

New numbers shared with the KSL Investigators by ISeeCars.com show the average price tag on an older car selling in the Salt Lake area has reached $12,381. Ten years ago, that average was $7,052. That’s a 75.6% price jump for buyers.

Right now, one out of five used cars sold in Salt Lake is at least ten years old, according to ISeeCar’s study.

“More people are transacting in 10-plus-year-old cars than they were ten years ago,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst with ISeeCars, said. “Those cars are showing more activity and thus more value to the market.”

Just back in 2019, $20,000 got you access to 49.5% of the market for used cars one to five years old. Today, that same amount will only get you access to 12.4% of those same cars.

“So, you’ve gone from half the used car market to barely over a tenth of the used car market that you can get with that same $20,000, and I thought that was hugely telling on how much the market has shifted,” Brauer said.

There are still opportunities to save money on older used cars. Think sedan, wagon, or a hatchback. Demand for those types of cars is slow compared to trucks or SUVs. So, generally, they can be found for $10,000 or less.

“If you have a sedan that will serve your lifestyle, and you find a solid one, and you get it checked out, that’s probably your best value in a used car right now,” Brauer said.

ISeeCars found only five metro areas experiencing higher price changes than Salt Lake: Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids in Michigan and Miami, West Palm Beach, and Jacksonville in Florida.

So Brauer said that gives Utahns a lot of options to save money if they’re willing to travel. Even if you spent, say $400 on airfare and gas money and a day traveling to buy a car with a price that’s $2,000 less than a local car you’re considering.

“$1,600 and 24 hours of your time? It’s not a bad use of your time,” Brauer said.

Whether you buy your car here or somewhere else – one absolute must is having a mechanic inspect it. Buyers who skip this part can wind up with a car needing thousands of dollars worth in repairs.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

A still shot of Jonathan Soberanis arrest by West Valley City police officers during an alleged inc...

Courtney Johns

Defense introduces additional experts for man with history of sexual misconduct allegations involving children

Jonathan Soberanis’s defense team is adding two additional experts to assess his competency to face trial on federal child pornography charges.

6 days ago

FILE — A sewer lid....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps homeowner with insurance claim denied for not enough sewer backups

A Salt Lake City homeowner says she paid tens-of-thousands of dollars for a much-needed sewer line repair that should be covered by her home warranty company.

7 days ago

Brenda Bethers and her son, Ethan, talk to KSL Investigators about Ethan's Social Security surviror...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps restore Social Security survivor benefits for Bountiful teen

A Bountiful teen stopped receiving Social Security survivor benefits. Without knowing why they stopped or where to turn, Ethan Bethers and his mother, Brenda Bethers, decided it was time to get KSL Investigators.

8 days ago

A still shot of Jonathan Soberanis arrest by West Valley City police officers during an alleged inc...

Courtney Johns

Multiple arrests involving children, never convicted: Will Jonathan Soberanis have his first trial?

Despite multiple arrests over the years, Jonathan Soberanis has never been convicted or even gone to trial for his alleged crimes against children. The KSL Investigators dive into why that may change.

8 days ago

Some homeowners in Orem experienced flooding earlier this week from a storm that moved through Utah...

Matt Gephardt

Where insurance can and can’t help with storm damage

As folks around the Wasatch Front have spent Wednesday cleaning up from storms over the past few days, the question becomes what damage will insurance cover?

8 days ago

Lance Bradshaw and his son, Connor, talk to KSL TV on Wednesday , Aug. 13, 2024, about a new social...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Draper teen warns of new social media scam hitting Utahns

Connor Bradshaw thought he had a shot at making a little extra scratch when one of the teen's photos caught an artist's eye on Tik Tok — an artist eager to use it for his next project. But what exactly was that next project?

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Older used cars are selling for a premium in Salt Lake