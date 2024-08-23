On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UDOT: Lawsuit could delay Cottonwood canyons tranportation plan by ‘a couple of years’

Aug 22, 2024, 6:20 PM

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah transit and transportation officials believe ski bus service to the Cottonwood canyons will look similar to what it was this past winter with a few adjustments. However, long-term plans to address canyon transportation will likely be delayed.

Utah Transit Authority plans to offer the same level of bus service in both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons this winter with some surge service available during the busiest periods, UTA director Jay Fox told members of the Utah Legislature’s Transportation Interim Committee on Wednesday.

The agency cut its ski bus service in half amid driver shortages two years ago; Salt Lake County and other entities ultimately created an emergency shuttle service called Cottonwood Connect to help fill service gaps. UTA made some adjustments last year, including more coordination with Cottonwood Connect while also providing ski resorts with an employee vanpool service to open up space on the bus.

Those will remain in place this winter, but Fox said UTA is also testing a new contract service pilot program that aims to bring in more drivers and buses to cover Cottonwood canyon routes. The program also brings in drivers to cover bus bridges anytime there’s a disruption to light-rail service.

“We currently have a strong position to provide the level of service that we did during the ’23-24 ski (season), including surge service that may be needed during certain periods of the day based on demand,” added Patrick Preusser, the agency’s chief operating officer.

The upcoming winter had the potential to be the last before the Utah Department of Transportation implemented the first-phase plans for the Cottonwood canyons. However, it appears that is no longer the case.

The first phase of UDOT’s Little Cottonwood Canyon plan — decided on in 2023 — was initially estimated to start as early as the fall of next year. However, a now-consolidated lawsuit brought together by different entities opposing the plan to eventually build a gondola in the canyon halted it.

The plan, UDOT officials say, aims to remove about 30% of the vehicles that use the canyon. Without any intervention, the agency estimates it could take 80 to 85 minutes to travel through the canyon by 2050.

Some cities and environmental groups argue that the plan violates different laws, including the Wilderness Act of 1964, the Transportation Act of 1966, and the Administrative Procedures Act, and may impact drinking water, wildlife and other angles they say weren’t properly studied.

Thirteen of 20 claims in the suit affect the plan’s first phase — one that centers on enhanced bus service and tolling in the canyon — so there have only been “limited activities” to the phase so far, said Ben Huot, UDOT’s deputy director of planning and investment. These include feasibility and right-of-way studies in parts of the project area.

The agency has also focused on some smaller projects in the near term, such as more cameras and signage to help with avalanche observation and messaging.

UDOT plans to have an administrative record submitted to the U.S. District Court of Utah by next month. Huot said he believes the case will pick up in court around the spring or summer of 2025, so it’s nearly impossible for the project phase to begin on time.

“We’re not thinking we’re moving forward with Phase 1 for at least a couple of years, at this point,” he said.

If and when it does commence, most of the needed funding for Phase 1 is now in place. UDOT reports that it has now secured about $190 million of the estimated $240 million cost to implement everything tied to Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon enhancements. The money comes from three legislative funding bills between 2017 and 2023.

A gondola is listed in the final phase of the plan, but the document also doesn’t outline when it would be constructed. Construction was estimated to begin around the 2040s in past Wasatch Front Regional Council meetings.

Huot suggested Wednesday that the state may never reach the gondola phase if increased bus service and tolling prove to be successful or funding for the project never comes through.

“If we’re able to get Phase 1 done, up and running, and it’s working well, and we’re making a difference, I think we’re going to be quite comfortable staying with Phase 1,” he said.

But most of what’s the come — and what it could look like — will have to wait until after a court ruling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a business roundtable disc...

Samuel Benson, Deseret News

Trump fundraiser in Utah postponed

For the second time, Trump’s Park City visit hits a scheduling snag.

15 minutes ago

two women sit at a table reading...

Erin Cox and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Project helping adults learn to read is booming; many more volunteers are needed

Project Read is helping adults learn to read one word at a time.

46 minutes ago

FILE: Members of the House of Representatives work in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s proposed Constitutional Amendment on initiatives: Here’s the question to ponder

Utah voters will have another big decision during Election Day, whether or not they want to change Utah's constitution on ballot initiatives.

47 minutes ago

Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, from Syracuse, Utah, removing his running gear while at practice....

Alex Cabrero

Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall is preparing for Paris Paralympics

A Utah Paralympian is preparing for the Paralympic Games in Paris and gearing up to earn his first gold medal.

1 hour ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill speaks Thursday during a review of a police shooting on...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

9 officers legally justified in fatal police shooting in November, district attorney says

Nine officers involved in the fatal shooting of an armed Magna man in November were determined Thursday to be legally justified in using deadly force by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

2 hours ago

Outside of Treasure Mountain Jr. High in Park City, Utah on Aug. 22, 2024....

Shelby Lofton

Park City schools implement no phones in classrooms policy

Another northern Utah school district will ban phones in schools during class in an effort to reduce in-class distractions.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

UDOT: Lawsuit could delay Cottonwood canyons tranportation plan by ‘a couple of years’