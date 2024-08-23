On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Man accused of faking death and fleeing US to avoid rape charges will stand trial, Utah judge rules

Aug 22, 2024, 8:12 PM | Updated: 9:48 pm

Nicholas Rossi, also known as Arthur Knight, sitting in a Provo, Utah court room on Aug. 22, 2024....

Nicholas Rossi, also known as Arthur Knight, sitting in a Provo, Utah court room on Aug. 22, 2024. (Pool)

(Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges will stand trial, a judge in Utah ruled Thursday.

District Judge Barry Lawrence ruled during Nicholas Rossi’s preliminary hearing that prosecutors had presented enough evidence to warrant a jury trial.

Prosecutors say Rossi, 37, raped a 26-year-old former girlfriend after an argument in Salt Lake County in 2008. In a separate case, he is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, that same year and was not identified as a suspect for about a decade due to a backlog of DNA test kits at the Utah State Crime Lab.

Nicholas Rossi wants Utah jail to call him by his alias

His attorneys at the Salt Lake Legal Defender Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press on Thursday evening.

Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, has used several aliases and has said he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight who had never set foot on American soil and was being framed.

The American fugitive grew up in foster homes in Rhode Island and had returned to the state before allegedly faking his death and fleeing the country. An obituary published online claimed Rossi died on Feb. 29, 2020, of late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

One of three charges against Nicholas Rossi dropped after court hearing

Authorities and his former foster family doubted his death.

Rossi was arrested in Scotland in 2021 after being recognized at a Glasgow hospital during treatment for COVID-19. He lost an extradition appeal in the country in December.

Utah County court documents show that Rossi is also accused of sexual assault, harassment and possible kidnapping in Rhode Island, Ohio and Massachusetts.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Voters walk to a voting station to cast their votes Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Guadalupe, Ariz. (AP...

Lindsay Whitehurst and Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects GOP push to block 41K Arizona voters, but partly OKs proof of citizenship law

The Supreme Court has rejected a Republican push that could have blocked more than 41,000 Arizona voters in the presidential race. But in a 5-4 vote the nation’s highest court allowed some regulations barring people from registering to vote if they don’t provide proof of citizenship.

32 minutes ago

Utah’s Supreme Court heard arguments in May 2023 in the first appellate challenge involving a 202...

Michael Houck

Utah launches new website to help voters with judge elections

A new website is trying to provide voters with nonpartisan information on Utah state and municipal judges to help with the upcoming elections. 

53 minutes ago

Candace Lierd was accused of additional crimes in a bail hearing (Cour pool photo)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Anti-trafficking group founder pleads no contest to fraud, theft in fraudulent donation use

The founder of anti-trafficking group Exitus has pleaded no contest to charges accusing her of using money donated to the organization for personal expenses.

1 hour ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill speaks Thursday during a review of a police shooting on...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

9 officers legally justified in fatal police shooting in November, district attorney says

Nine officers involved in the fatal shooting of an armed Magna man in November were determined Thursday to be legally justified in using deadly force by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

4 hours ago

Two lawmakers are proposing legislation to protect children, including a bill to expand free school...

Garna Mejia

Lawmakers working on new bills in response to death of West Haven boy

Two lawmakers are moving forward to address the death of a 12-year-old West Haven boy with legislative action.

9 hours ago

The Utah House of representatives convenes in special session to consider an initiative constitutio...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah legislature approves asking voters to amend Utah constitution on initiatives

Utah lawmakers have voted to approve language to be placed on November's general election ballot asking voters if they want to allow the legislature the ability to alter and repeal laws citizens make via initiative.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Man accused of faking death and fleeing US to avoid rape charges will stand trial, Utah judge rules