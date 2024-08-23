Anti-trafficking group founder pleads no contest to fraud, theft in fraudulent donation use

PROVO — The founder of a nonprofit organization pleaded no contest to nine felonies Thursday before a judge allowed her to be released from jail with an ankle monitor before her sentencing.

Candace Lierd, who turns 38 on Friday, is the founder and former CEO of a Lehi anti-human trafficking nonprofit Exitus, but is accused of using money donated to the organization for personal expenses.

In a virtual hearing from the Utah County Jail, Lierd waived her rights to a preliminary hearing and jury trial, instead pleading no contest as part of a plea deal and admitting the likelihood that she would be found guilty at a trial. A no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea in court.

Lierd is now convicted of fraudulently misrepresenting herself as a nurse, obtaining funds or services through false statements or deceptive practices, writing company checks to herself by forging the signature of the company treasurer, and misrepresenting her credentials to obtain a credit account, rental agreement and business contract.

Investigators “uncovered evidence that Candace Lierd repeatedly made false representations to donors who gave money to support the fight against human trafficking and that Lierd used at least some of the money for personal expenses including homes, apartments, cars and trips,” according to a statement from the Utah Attorney General’s Office when she was charged.

After the business license for Exitus expired in 2022, investigators said she continued soliciting donations.

The plea deal

Leird pleaded no contest to a pattern of unlawful activity, two counts of communication fraud, theft by deception, and theft of services, all second-degree felonies. She also pleaded no contest to forgery, communication fraud and two counts of unlawful conduct, third-degree felonies.

As a result of a plea deal, 19 similar second- and third-degree felony charges, including one count of identity theft and five counts of theft, were dismissed in the case. In June, prosecutors amended the charges, reducing 40 counts to 28 counts.

Two other cases filed against Leird were also dismissed, with the agreement that she would still pay restitution — totaling over $13,000 — to the victims of those cases. In each case she was charged with issuing a bad check, one was a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony.

Attorneys agreed to recommend that sentences for three of her convictions run consecutively while the others would run concurrently. If the judge accepts this suggestion, Leird would be sentenced to at least three years in prison and up to 45 years.

Prosecutors also agreed to recommend she be released and put on an ankle monitor before her sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Release conditions

Before 4th District Judge Christine Johnson granted her release, she warned Leird that if she contacts any victims, directly or indirectly, she would consider it a breach of her release agreement. Johnson said this also includes posting about any of them on social media.

Lierd’s attorney, Craig Johnson, said his client understands that messing up with the release “drastically increases her chances of going to prison.”

Multiple victims also stood up to give brief statements about their concerns with her release. Charlene Paul, a woman who said Lierd published her book but never passed on any money to her, thanked the judge for taking the case seriously.