POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah launches new website to help voters with judge elections

Aug 22, 2024, 8:55 PM

Utah’s Supreme Court heard arguments in May 2023 in the first appellate challenge involving a 202...

Utah’s Supreme Court heard arguments in May 2023 in the first appellate challenge involving a 2021 self-defense law. (Josh Szymanik)

(Josh Szymanik)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new website is trying to provide voters with nonpartisan information on Utah state and municipal judges to help with the upcoming elections.

On Thursday, the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission announced its updates to its judges.utah.gov website, which is “aimed at promoting transparency and nonpartisan evaluations of judges for voters.”

“As the November 2024 elections approach, understanding the credentials and performance of Utah judges is crucial for informed voting decisions,” said Mary-Margaret Pingree, JPEC executive director in press release. “Transparent, accessible and nonpartisan information is the backbone of a healthy democracy.”

The JPEC hopes the updated website will help Utah voters better understand and evaluate local judges before Election Day.

“Visitors can start by accessing the homepage, with links to search for 51 judges on this year’s ballot by name or county. Each judge’s profile includes a robust overview, performance scores, and comments from court observers,” the JPEC press release stated.

Politics & Elections

