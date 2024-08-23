Man in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Salt Lake County

SANDY — One man is in critical condition after he was hit in Sandy by two separate cars, according to Sandy police. Investigators believe he may have been lying down in the middle of the roadway.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the man was in the roadway near 8800 South and State Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

“There were two other vehicles that also stopped because they witnessed what happened,” he said. “As they were making their way to the pedestrian that was in the roadway, another vehicle who didn’t see the pedestrian in the road hit him again.”

Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, Moffitt said. They were not showing any signs of impairment.

A team of investigators were called to the scene to figure out what happened and were still conducting the investigation Friday morning. Moffitt said there was little information on the pedestrian, but they were still working to identify him.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.