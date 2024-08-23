On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Salt Lake County

Aug 23, 2024, 5:46 AM | Updated: 6:00 am

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

(Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SANDY — One man is in critical condition after he was hit in Sandy by two separate cars, according to Sandy police. Investigators believe he may have been lying down in the middle of the roadway.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the man was in the roadway near 8800 South and State Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

“There were two other vehicles that also stopped because they witnessed what happened,” he said. “As they were making their way to the pedestrian that was in the roadway, another vehicle who didn’t see the pedestrian in the road hit him again.”

Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, Moffitt said. They were not showing any signs of impairment.

A team of investigators were called to the scene to figure out what happened and were still conducting the investigation Friday morning. Moffitt said there was little information on the pedestrian, but they were still working to identify him.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The murder for hire post on the 'dark web', requesting for someone to kill Zoey Budge....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah woman recounts terrifying murder-for-hire plot foiled by law enforcement

A Utah woman is recounting how she lived in fear for more than a year, after learning someone wanted her dead.

9 hours ago

Samuel Whitney Faber dating profile that he used to go on dates with woman and potentially sexually...

Andrew Adams

Women believe other victims may still be out there after Utah man sentenced for sexual assaults

Three women said a man lured them in through dating apps and then sexually assaulted them, but they worry his punishment is not enough and there may be more victims. 

9 hours ago

Utah’s Supreme Court heard arguments in May 2023 in the first appellate challenge involving a 202...

Michael Houck

Utah launches new website to help voters with judge elections

A new website is trying to provide voters with nonpartisan information on Utah state and municipal judges to help with the upcoming elections. 

11 hours ago

Candace Lierd was accused of additional crimes in a bail hearing (Cour pool photo)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Anti-trafficking group founder pleads no contest to fraud, theft in fraudulent donation use

The founder of anti-trafficking group Exitus has pleaded no contest to charges accusing her of using money donated to the organization for personal expenses.

11 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi, also known as Arthur Knight, sitting in a Provo, Utah court room on Aug. 22, 2024....

Associated Press

Man accused of faking death and fleeing US to avoid rape charges will stand trial, Utah judge rules

A judge in Utah has ruled that a man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges will stand trial.

12 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a business roundtable disc...

Samuel Benson, Deseret News

Trump fundraiser in Utah postponed

For the second time, Trump’s Park City visit hits a scheduling snag.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Man in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Salt Lake County