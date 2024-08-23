On the Site:
Snow leopard at Utah Hogle Zoo dies after sudden health decline

Aug 23, 2024, 12:54 PM

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced the death of a male snow leopard named Chimeegui Thursday after his health rapidly declined for an unknown reason. Chim was 12 years old.

The zoo said the snow leopard, named Chimeegui and known commonly as Chim, was humanely euthanized after his muzzle began to swell. Animal care and health teams responded immediately to create a treatment plan, but his health declined too rapidly.

“Though incredibly hard, we made the decision to humanely euthanize him with kindness and consideration for his comfort,” the zoo said.

The zoo said it performed a necropsy and is waiting for pathology results. MedVet is collaborating with the zoo to continue testing with a CT scan and an MRI to better understand the cause of his illness.

According to the Snow Leopards Trust, snow leopards are known to live in captivity for as long as 22 years. Because survival in the wild is more difficult, snow leopard life expectancy declines to approximately 10 to 12 years.

Born at the Hogle Zoo in April 2012, the zoo said, Chim was known for his “vocal nature” and often vocalized with yowls and mewing to his care team.

Chim sired the two newest cubs born at the zoo with the female snow leopard Babs, 4. Although, due to the fact that snow leopards are solitary by nature, Chim was not involved in the birth or raising of the cubs. Chim and Babs were recommended to breed by the Associated of Zoos and Aquariums Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan. The cubs were born in June.

“For a vulnerable species like snow leopards, every birth creates opportunities for future generations,” the zoo said. “With the birth of his two cubs, Chim helped contribute significantly to the conservation of vulnerable snow leopards.”

