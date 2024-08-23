Can Josh Doan Win NHL Rookie Of The Year?

SALT LAKE CITY – As the new NHL season swiftly approaches, speculation on seasonal awards has begun. While there aren’t many awards that members of the Utah Hockey Club are being considered for this year, rookie Josh Doan has been a part of early conversations for the Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year).

A few weeks ago, ESPN listed Doan as one of 12 players that should be considered for Rookie of the Year Honors. Other players included 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini, 2022 fifth overall pick Cutter Gauthier, 2023 seventh overall pick Matvei Michkov and Stars forward Logan Stankoven among others.

So, the first question that comes to mind is, can Doan win the Calder Trophy? Second, how good are his chances?

Can Josh Doan win the Calder Memorial Trophy?

The son of Coyotes franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, Josh was drafted 37th overall to Arizona in the 2021 NHL Draft. After playing another season with Arizona State in the NCAA, Doan joined the Coyotes AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.

In two seasons with the Roadrunners, Doan was incredibly productive as he registered 29 goals and 23 assists in 76 appearances. He was then called up by the Coyotes towards the end of last season and became the first player in franchise history to score multiple goals in their debut. In 11 NHL appearances, Doan finished with five goals and four assists.

Based on his performances at the AHL level and a small sample size in the NHL last season, yes, Doan appears to have the potential to win the Calder Memorial Trophy.

The 22-year-old forward is a gifted offensive player with a blazing shot and the ability to create havoc inside the offensive zone. With good size and a willingness to be aggressive, Doan attacks on the forecheck to create loose pucks and then moves to a position to try and score. Whether its one-timers, well placed shots from the slot or cleaning things up inside the crease, Doan is always dangerous.

Poised to make the roster this season and play a full 82 game schedule, Doan has the ability to compete for the Calder Trophy. If he can pick up where he left off last season in terms of production and continue to create scoring opportunities for himself and others, Doan could be somewhere in the 50-point range which would give him a really good chance to be in the conversation.

How Good Are Doan’s Chances To Be Rookie Of The Year?

While Doan should be in the mix, this season’s rookie competition is tough. Any of the players listed by ESPN could end up with their name on the Calder Trophy by seasons end which means Doan will require a near perfect individual season.

Diving a bit deeper on the competition, San Jose’s Celibrini is drawing Sidney Crosby comparisons and will have more opportunities to succeed based on the fact that he plays for the worst team in the NHL. That alone could be the difference.

Anaheim’s Gauthier has a similar advantage, playing for the third worst team in the NHL and a franchise that is banking on his production. If he can replicate his 38 goals for Boston College or the way he scored seven points for Team USA at the World Juniors, he will also be tough to beat.

Philadelphia’s Michkov also boasts elite experience, thriving in the KHL this last season and coming into an organization that will provide him similar opportunities to Gauthier and Celibrini.

Simply put, it’s an incredibly competitive race that will require near perfection from Doan. But it’s not impossible. Doan demonstrated he’s got what it takes to score and create. Nine points in 11 appearances is no small feat, however, that was at the tail-end of last season. How Doan fits into this new campaign, with new faces and higher expectations from guys like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther will greatly determine if he’ll be in the race down the stretch.

