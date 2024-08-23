On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Gettysburg National Military Park falls victim to vandalism

Aug 23, 2024, 10:24 AM

Gettysburg National Military Park was the site of a critical battle of the US Civil War in July 186...

Gettysburg National Military Park was the site of a critical battle of the US Civil War in July 1863. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LILIT MARCUS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Vandalism has come to another US historic site, Pennsylvania’s Gettysburg National Military Park, where a pivotal battle of the Civil War was fought.

A statement shared by the National Park Service on August 21 revealed that someone – or, more likely, multiple someones – had spray painted and carved graffiti on the War Department Observation Tower and on a large rock nearby over a period of a few days.

“Our hearts sank when these two cases of vandalism were reported within days of each other,” Park Superintendent Kristina Heister said in a statement. “We were fearful that the graffiti carved into the rock may be there for future generations.”

Luckily, park staff was able to clean and remove all traces of the vandalism.

A pre-repair photo of the rock shared to Gettysburg Battlefield’s social media appears to show the names Jayce and Maddie, a heart and the date 9/13/20 carved into the rock, along with other writing.

Heister thanked both the staffers who were able to remove the graffiti and park visitors who alerted them to the damage.

She added that, even though the vandalism didn’t cause permanent destruction, the NPS is still interested in locating the people who are behind it.

“We can’t do it alone. Vandalism of irreplaceable historic objects and structures that belong to all Americans should concern everyone. We all share in the responsibility of protecting and caring for this special place and everyone is a steward of the heritage, history, and resources of Gettysburg during their visit.”

Vandalism at America’s national parks is not uncommon, nor is asking the public to help catch the guilty parties.

In 2020, a Canadian man who had written “Steve & Lacy” on rocks and historic structures in California’s Joshua Tree National Forest turned himself in and made an apology after an acquaintance saw photos of the graffiti on social media.

More recently, rangers at the Grand Canyon – the second most visited national park in the US – issued a strong warning against leaving “love locks” hooked onto structures at the Arizona park.

In addition to weighing down these structures, the keys – which people throw into a body of water after securing the lock – were being eaten by the endangered California condors who call the park home. The birds, who are attracted to shiny objects, would become ill after eating the keys and sometimes needed surgery.

While many people see “love locks” as a symbol of romance, the NPS considers them graffiti and litter.

“Love is strong,” the Grand Canyon wrote on its Facebook page, “but our bolt cutters are stronger.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The murder for hire post on the 'dark web', requesting for someone to kill Zoey Budge....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah woman recounts terrifying murder-for-hire plot foiled by law enforcement

A Utah woman is recounting how she lived in fear for more than a year, after learning someone wanted her dead.

12 hours ago

Samuel Whitney Faber dating profile that he used to go on dates with woman and potentially sexually...

Andrew Adams

Women believe other victims may still be out there after Utah man sentenced for sexual assaults

Three women said a man lured them in through dating apps and then sexually assaulted them, but they worry his punishment is not enough and there may be more victims. 

12 hours ago

Candace Lierd was accused of additional crimes in a bail hearing (Cour pool photo)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Anti-trafficking group founder pleads no contest to fraud, theft in fraudulent donation use

The founder of anti-trafficking group Exitus has pleaded no contest to charges accusing her of using money donated to the organization for personal expenses.

14 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi, also known as Arthur Knight, sitting in a Provo, Utah court room on Aug. 22, 2024....

Associated Press

Man accused of faking death and fleeing US to avoid rape charges will stand trial, Utah judge rules

A judge in Utah has ruled that a man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges will stand trial.

15 hours ago

handcuffs in front of a gavel...

Carlysle Price

Two arrested in connection to homicide of Judge Memorial High School athlete

Two men were arrested after police said they shot and killed a 17-year-old, and fled to Nebraska.

19 hours ago

Authorities are seeking Ronald Syvrud for allegedly making threats against former President Donald ...

Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Arizona man arrested after allegedly making threats against Donald Trump

An Arizona man who was being sought for allegedly making threats against former President Donald Trump is now in custody, according to law enforcement.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Gettysburg National Military Park falls victim to vandalism