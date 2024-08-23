High fire danger, flash floods expected across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials have issued red flag warnings across Utah, and said weekend storms may cause flash flooding.

According to KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, winds are expected along western regions. The Wasatch front will likely see gusts up to 40 mph, with the west desert experiencing winds up to 50 mph on Friday and Saturday.

In Santaquin, gusts up to 35 mph are expected, according to the Santaquin City Fire Department in a Facebook post.

“Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly,” the post reads. SCFD advised postponing any activity that may ignite a fire.

Red flag warning

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City office issued a red flag warning, effective through midnight on Saturday.

Gusty winds during the day along with low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions for areas across western Utah Friday and Saturday. #utwx pic.twitter.com/42ycuYhfMM — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 23, 2024

Flash flood warning

The NWS said isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon “along and east of” Interstate 15, bringing wind, hail, and heavy rain.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon along and east of I-15. The primary threats will be gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding in flood prone areas. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/jFxkudBteT — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 23, 2024

The storms could lead to flash flooding in prone areas, including national parks, with slot canyons and burn scars.

Some flooding has taken place in parts of Southern Utah, including Hurricane, Cedar City, Zion National Park, and the Grand Canyon National Park.

A search and rescue operation is underway at Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood occurred in Havasu Creek and Beaver Falls, which are located in Arizona.

The flash flood “led to several hikers being stranded in the affected area,” according to a release from the National Park Service. One person is still believed to be missing.

A small flash flood was reported in the Middle Fork Canyon in Zion National Park, after a “decent storm rolled through the area.”

Small flash flood in Taylor Creek up Middle Fork Canyon in @ZionNPS after a decent storm rolled through the area. pic.twitter.com/zb79IYQwa1 — Devon Dewey (@DevonDewey) August 23, 2024

Following multiple search and rescue missions due to weather over recent weeks, officials advise giving someone your itinerary when hiking or camping and avoiding flood-prone areas.

On Sunday, temperatures drop to the mid-70s, with warm and dry conditions for the remainder of the week.