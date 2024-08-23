On the Site:
High fire danger, flash floods expected across Utah

Aug 23, 2024, 12:46 PM | Updated: 12:59 pm

Lightning in Layton during a storm on Aug. 19, 2024. (Austin McMullin)...

Lightning in Layton during a storm on Aug. 19, 2024. (Austin McMullin)

(Austin McMullin)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials have issued red flag warnings across Utah, and said weekend storms may cause flash flooding.

According to KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, winds are expected along western regions. The Wasatch front will likely see gusts up to 40 mph, with the west desert experiencing winds up to 50 mph on Friday and Saturday.

In Santaquin, gusts up to 35 mph are expected, according to the Santaquin City Fire Department in a Facebook post.

“Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly,” the post reads. SCFD advised postponing any activity that may ignite a fire.

Red flag warning

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City office issued a red flag warning, effective through midnight on Saturday.

Flash flood warning

The NWS said isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon “along and east of” Interstate 15, bringing wind, hail, and heavy rain.

The storms could lead to flash flooding in prone areas, including national parks, with slot canyons and burn scars.

Some flooding has taken place in parts of Southern Utah, including Hurricane, Cedar City, Zion National Park, and the Grand Canyon National Park.

Flooding in Hurricane on Aug. 22, 2024. (Angie Raikes)

A search and rescue operation is underway at Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood occurred in Havasu Creek and Beaver Falls, which are located in Arizona.

The flash flood “led to several hikers being stranded in the affected area,” according to a release from the National Park Service. One person is still believed to be missing.

A small flash flood was reported in the Middle Fork Canyon in Zion National Park, after a “decent storm rolled through the area.”

Following multiple search and rescue missions due to weather over recent weeks, officials advise giving someone your itinerary when hiking or camping and avoiding flood-prone areas.

On Sunday, temperatures drop to the mid-70s, with warm and dry conditions for the remainder of the week.

 

 

