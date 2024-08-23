On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Tij Iginla

Aug 23, 2024, 11:54 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club prepares for their inaugural NHL season, the franchise also boasts one of the most impressive prospect pools in the entire league. While the vast majority of these players won’t lace up their skates for the Club for a season or more, it’s important to recognize how much talent is coming down the pipeline for this team as they try and build a championship roster with players like Tij Iginla.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Beginning with the first ever draft pick in Utah history, Tij Iginla is the first player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club prospects.

Related: Utah Hockey Club Surprises By Drafting Forward Tij Iginla

Utah’s Tij Iginla

Iginla is an 18-year-old forward from Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. Before joining his local WHL team, Iginla was drafted ninth overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds where he spent two seasons prior to being traded to the Kelowna Rockets.

The trade to Kelowna was pivotal in Iginla’s journey to the NHL Draft as he flourished for the Rockets. In 64 appearances, Iginla absolutely scorched opposing nets with 47 goals and 37 assists.

This caught the attention of numerous NHL scouts and Iginla skyrocketed up draft boards from a second or third-round projection to a first-round pick.

Iginla then followed up his WHL performance with an impressive six goals and six assists for Team Canada enroute to a U18 Junior Gold Medal over the United States.

Iginla’s Skillset

Iginla was one of the best all-around players taken in the draft. Not only can he score in a plethora of ways, but he has really good hands which allow him to weave through defenders quickly. He also keeps his head on a swivel constantly and has elite awareness which helps Iginla position himself to score.

Additionally, Iginla possesses impressive agility and great body control. While he may not be the fastest, he is able to maintain good speed with the puck and quickly changes directions. His body control also allows him to protect the puck when pressured and consistently reach the net despite being bothered by one or more defenders.

When Will Iginla Suit Up For The Utah Hockey Club?

While it may come as a surprise to some fans, it is very unlikely that Iginla will make the Utah Hockey Club roster this season but that is totally normal. Outside of the number one or two pick every year, most draft picks take a year or more to continue developing before they’re ready for the NHL. That’s just the way the league operates.

So, rest assured, Iginla is not a bust by any means. He’s following the ordinary timeline and still needs a bit more development.

However, the good news is that Iginla will have a much better chance to make the team next season. If he can have a similar year in production for the Rockets, in addition to making Team Canada’s U20 roster for the World Juniors this winter and produce there, Iginla will be right on track.

Once on the team, the Club has high expectations for Iginla. He was taken for his offensive versatility, the ability to make plays and be a sniper. Overall, among all of their prospects, Iginla may have the most impact offensively for the Utah Hockey Club.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Iginla’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the rookie tournament. All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #6 Utah State’s Jalen Royals (Wide Receiver)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals settles at No. 6.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can Josh Doan Win NHL Rookie Of The Year?

While there aren't many awards that members of the Utah Hockey Club are being considered for this year, rookie Josh Doan has been a part of early conversations for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Former BYU Tight End Isaac Rex

The Los Angeles Chargers signed former BYU tight end Isaac Rex. LA waived DE Micheal Mason to make room for the former Cougar.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Eagles WR Britain Covey Speaks On Utah Football Support, Competitive Mindset

Former Utes WR Britain Covey spoke on his time with Utah Football and how his time in college helped fuel his mindset.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Does NBA Schedule Help Or Hurt Utah’s Plan?

The NBA Schedule was released last week and the Utah Jazz now know exactly what lies ahead. Will the season play out how they want it to?

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #7 BYU’s Jakob Robinson (Cornerback)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar cornerback Jakob Robinson lands at No. 7.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Tij Iginla