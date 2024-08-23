Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Tij Iginla

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club prepares for their inaugural NHL season, the franchise also boasts one of the most impressive prospect pools in the entire league. While the vast majority of these players won’t lace up their skates for the Club for a season or more, it’s important to recognize how much talent is coming down the pipeline for this team as they try and build a championship roster with players like Tij Iginla.

Beginning with the first ever draft pick in Utah history, Tij Iginla is the first player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club prospects.

Utah’s Tij Iginla

Iginla is an 18-year-old forward from Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. Before joining his local WHL team, Iginla was drafted ninth overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds where he spent two seasons prior to being traded to the Kelowna Rockets.

The trade to Kelowna was pivotal in Iginla’s journey to the NHL Draft as he flourished for the Rockets. In 64 appearances, Iginla absolutely scorched opposing nets with 47 goals and 37 assists.

This caught the attention of numerous NHL scouts and Iginla skyrocketed up draft boards from a second or third-round projection to a first-round pick.

Iginla then followed up his WHL performance with an impressive six goals and six assists for Team Canada enroute to a U18 Junior Gold Medal over the United States.

Iginla’s Skillset

Iginla was one of the best all-around players taken in the draft. Not only can he score in a plethora of ways, but he has really good hands which allow him to weave through defenders quickly. He also keeps his head on a swivel constantly and has elite awareness which helps Iginla position himself to score.

Additionally, Iginla possesses impressive agility and great body control. While he may not be the fastest, he is able to maintain good speed with the puck and quickly changes directions. His body control also allows him to protect the puck when pressured and consistently reach the net despite being bothered by one or more defenders.

When Will Iginla Suit Up For The Utah Hockey Club?

While it may come as a surprise to some fans, it is very unlikely that Iginla will make the Utah Hockey Club roster this season but that is totally normal. Outside of the number one or two pick every year, most draft picks take a year or more to continue developing before they’re ready for the NHL. That’s just the way the league operates.

So, rest assured, Iginla is not a bust by any means. He’s following the ordinary timeline and still needs a bit more development.

However, the good news is that Iginla will have a much better chance to make the team next season. If he can have a similar year in production for the Rockets, in addition to making Team Canada’s U20 roster for the World Juniors this winter and produce there, Iginla will be right on track.

Once on the team, the Club has high expectations for Iginla. He was taken for his offensive versatility, the ability to make plays and be a sniper. Overall, among all of their prospects, Iginla may have the most impact offensively for the Utah Hockey Club.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Iginla’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the rookie tournament. All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

