On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Man accused of starting Park Fire pleads not guilty to arson

Aug 23, 2024, 1:34 PM

MILL CREEK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 7: Firefighters extinguishes flames on State Road 172 as the Park F...

MILL CREEK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 7: Firefighters extinguishes flames on State Road 172 as the Park Fire burns on August 7, 2024 in Mill Creek, California. The fire has burned more than 400,000 acres so far and dry weather conditions have made it hard to contain. (Photo by Ethan Swope/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Swope/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RICHARD RAMOS, KOVR, CNN


KSLTV.com

CHICO, California (KOVR) — The man accused of igniting the Park Fire, which has grown to be California’s fourth-largest wildfire ever, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson, prosecutors said Thursday.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico, also denied all special circumstances relating to the arson charge and prior convictions, court records show.

Stout was arrested on July 25, the day after the fire started near Chico in Upper Bidwell Park.

Prosecutors said a man was seen pushing a burning car into a gully near Alligator Hole. Cal Fire arson investigators and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office later identified that suspect as Stout.

Stout has maintained that he did not purposely start the fire and previously did not enter a plea in an August 1 arraignment hearing that was continued to Thursday’s hearing.

Stout is next scheduled to appear in court on September 19 to set a future preliminary hearing.

Stout has two previous strike felony convictions in 2001 and 2002. He was first convicted of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor in Butte County. He was later convicted in Kern County of robbery with great bodily injury, for which he received a 20-year prison sentence.

Dozens of Utah firefighters on their way to Northern California to help fight fire

The Park Fire has been burning for nearly a month and scorched around 430,000 acres in Butte and Tehama counties. CalFire said early Friday that the fire was 63% contained and had charred 429,460 acres, or 671 square miles. Four counties, including Shasta and Plumas, were impacted by evacuation orders. All orders have since been lifted.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to reporters at the Nassau County S...

Jonathan J. Cooper, Ali Swenson and Gabriel Sandoval, Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in Pennsylvania court filing that he’s endorsing Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign says in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Sec...

Whitney Wild and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

Secret Service employees put on administrative duties following Trump assassination attempt

Multiple Secret Service personnel from the Pittsburgh Field Office and one member of Donald Trump’s security detail involved in the advance planning for Trump’s July 13 rally have been reassigned to administrative duties and ordered to work from home, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

3 hours ago

Gettysburg National Military Park was the site of a critical battle of the US Civil War in July 186...

Lilit Marcus, CNN

Gettysburg National Military Park falls victim to vandalism

Vandalism has come to another US historic site, Pennsylvania’s Gettysburg National Military Park, where a pivotal battle of the Civil War was fought.

4 hours ago

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the firs...

Zeke Miller, Will Weissert and Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Kamala Harris accepts Democratic presidential nomination, calls on Americans to reject political divisions

Vice President Kamala Harris is telling voters they have a chance to chart a “new way forward” as Americans this November.

17 hours ago

Voters walk to a voting station to cast their votes Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Guadalupe, Ariz. (AP...

Lindsay Whitehurst and Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects GOP push to block 41K Arizona voters, but partly OKs proof of citizenship law

The Supreme Court has rejected a Republican push that could have blocked more than 41,000 Arizona voters in the presidential race. But in a 5-4 vote the nation’s highest court allowed some regulations barring people from registering to vote if they don’t provide proof of citizenship.

17 hours ago

Trains sit idle at a Canadian Pacific Kansas City rail yard in Smiths Falls, Ontario, on Thursday, ...

Chris Isidore, Ramishah Maruf and Paula Newton, CNN

Canadian government forces rail lockout to end

Canadian Labor Minister Steve MacKinnon took action Thursday to end the shutdown of the nation’s two major freight railroads less than one day after it started, referring the labor dispute that had closed the railroads to binding arbitration.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Man accused of starting Park Fire pleads not guilty to arson