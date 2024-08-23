60 In 60: #6 Utah State’s Jalen Royals (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY— The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals settles at No. 6.

Royals is the first Aggie to make the list since quarterback Spencer Petras checked in at No. 16. He joins No. 24 Rahsul Faison (RB) in a potentially potent USU offense.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah State’s Jalen Royals

Playing his prep football at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, Royals had 26 catches for 455 yards and four TDs as a senior. His athleticism showed on the track team, where he was an all-state high jumper and placed sixth in the state championships as a senior.

In 2021, Royals played his freshman season at Georgia Military College. He had seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

He signed with Utah State following the 2021 season. Royals played in 12 games for USU in 2022 without recording a stat.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟓 𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0RaHrzk7bm — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 20, 2024

Royals started all 13 games in 2023, averaging 15.2 yards per reception and 83.1 yards per game. His seven touchdowns of 50+ yards led the country. He finished the year with four 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 185 yards and three touchdowns against UConn. A week later, Royals added 140 yards and three more TDs while making a then-career-high seven grabs at Colorado State.

The 6’0, 210-pound wideout earned College Football Network Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Mountain West recognition after becoming the 39th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-yard career receiving mark. He became the 13th player in program history to top 1,000 yards in a single season. Royals’ 1,080 yards and 71 receptions are the tenth-best for a single season in school history. His 15 touchdowns were the eighth-most overall.

“Jalen can do whatever he wants to on a football field,” said offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo. “He has unlimited potential, and his ceiling is gigantic. Jalen is very steady and consistent. He built a lot of confidence last year and understands the things he still wants to work on. I’m excited to find ways to get him the football and let him have an incredible last year for us.”

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

