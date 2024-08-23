Aspiring Davis County politician booked on child sexual abuse charges

WEST BOUNTIFUL — A West Bountiful aspiring politician was arrested on accusations of him sexually abusing a child.

On Friday, Brady John Tracy, 37, was booked into the Davis County Jail on three counts of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, according to a police affidavit.

Tracy is accused of inappropriately touching a child on two separate occasions between April and November of 2023 and, on another occasion, exposed himself to the child and asked her to touch him, according to charging documents.

According to the affidavit, police are asking that Tracy would not be released on bail due to his charges and is likely to flee.

Tracy ran for the District 8 seat of the Utah Senate but lost in the Republican convention in April. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Utah State Board of Education District 4 in June 2022, losing out in the Republican convention.

In the 2019 West Bountiful City Council election, Tracy was eliminated after failing to file his required candidate financial disclosure report by the deadline. Before that, Tracy was defeated in the Constitution convention in 2014 when he participated in the race for Utah House of Representatives District 20.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV