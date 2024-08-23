On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Aspiring Davis County politician booked on child sexual abuse charges

Aug 23, 2024, 3:13 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE - Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call, Deseret News)

(Ravell Call, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

WEST BOUNTIFUL — A West Bountiful aspiring politician was arrested on accusations of him sexually abusing a child.

On Friday, Brady John Tracy, 37, was booked into the Davis County Jail on three counts of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, according to a police affidavit.

Tracy is accused of inappropriately touching a child on two separate occasions between April and November of 2023 and, on another occasion, exposed himself to the child and asked her to touch him, according to charging documents.

According to the affidavit, police are asking that Tracy would not be released on bail due to his charges and is likely to flee.

Tracy ran for the District 8 seat of the Utah Senate but lost in the Republican convention in April. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Utah State Board of Education District 4 in June 2022, losing out in the Republican convention.

In the 2019 West Bountiful City Council election, Tracy was eliminated after failing to file his required candidate financial disclosure report by the deadline. Before that, Tracy was defeated in the Constitution convention in 2014 when he participated in the race for Utah House of Representatives District 20.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Riley Richter and husband Micheal Repp own Club Verse. (Micheal Repp)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

LGBTQ+ community rallying for hospitalized business owner’s recovery

The LGBTQ+ community is supporting a beloved business owner this weekend, with a special event aimed to aid in his recovery.

6 minutes ago

A Picklr sign graces the floor of the Salt Palace Convention Center for the PPA Tour's Picklr Utah ...

Heather Peterson, KSL NewsRadio

1,000 players attend the Picklr Utah Open pickleball tournament, as the sport’s popularity surges

The Professional Pickleball Association is hosting a pickleball tournament at the Salt Palace Convention Center this week.

45 minutes ago

Casey Scott is back again giving away gas cards and bro hugs, only this time it's Friday! (KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utahns with free gas cards and bro hugs

Casey Scott is back after the end of a successful back to school week, giving out free gas cards, gifts and bro hugs to Utahns up early!

3 hours ago

water on shore of Great Salt Lake...

Adam Small, KSL NewRadio

Summer heat could cost Great Salt Lake more water than normal, losing progress

It’s safe to say the brutal start to this summer along the Wasatch Front has hit Great Salt Lake especially hard.

4 hours ago

Alpine school district is implementing a new safety law to help protect students. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah schools to implement new safety law

As the new school year gets underway, safety is top of mind. A new safety law is in effect and will be implemented over the next year.

4 hours ago

A 12-year-old male snow leopard at the Hogle Zoo was humanely euthanized after a sudden illness bef...

Mary Culbertson

Snow leopard at Utah Hogle Zoo dies after sudden health decline

A 12-year-old male snow leopard at the Hogle Zoo was humanely euthanized after a sudden illness befell him for an unknown reason.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Aspiring Davis County politician booked on child sexual abuse charges