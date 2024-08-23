On the Site:
Real Salt Lake, Emeka Eneli Agree On Contract Extension Through 2028 Season

Aug 23, 2024

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake and Emeka Eneli agreed on a contract extension that goes through the 2028 season with an option in 2029.

The second-year midfielder has emerged as an integral part of Real’s attack and defense in 2024.

RSL selected Eneli with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

He played in 21 games with 13 starts in his rookie year. He did not record any goals or assists but attempted three shots with one on goal.

Through 24 games played in 2024, he has one goal and three assists with a 91.8 percent pass accuracy.

Earlier this year, he made club history as the youngest captain at just 24 years old.

With Andres Gomez’s transfer to the French Ligue 1, Eneli and other members of Real’s attacking unit will likely see an uptick in production during the second half of the MLS season.

RELATED: RSL Forward Andres Gomez Transfers To French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

