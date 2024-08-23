On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Fundraiser to help family of two brothers, struck by lightning

Aug 23, 2024, 5:56 PM | Updated: 7:29 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Severe weather can be dangerous, as one Ogden family knows all too well. Friends of two brothers who were struck by lightning Sunday are working together to help their family with medical and funeral expenses.

Former coworkers of Bridger Granath will be selling pulled pork sandwiches this Sunday. They told KSL TV that Bridger Granath, and older brother Skylar Granath, were always willing to help others — so this was something they felt the need to do.

“Really cool guys. Would’ve done anything for anybody, you know?” Hagen Wintle, a former coworker of Bridger Granath, said.

Inside Tony’s Pizza is where Wintle said he really got to know Bridger Granath. Then he started hanging out with the Granath brothers.

“I’ve known them for about 10, 11 years now,” Wintle said. “I was with them all the time. Those are my snowboarding guys. We always go snowboarding together.”

On Sunday, Bridger and Skylar Granath, and their close friend Jacob Coe, were all struck by lightning while on a fishing boat in the Bear River just after midnight.

Family devastated after lightning strike kills one, injures two on Bear River

Bridger Granath and Coe are still recovering from their injuries.

“It’s been pretty tough, you know, but I’m just trying to keep a smile on my face and help Bridger out as much as I can,” Wintle said, following Sunday’s freak accident.

Even though Bridger Granath no longer works at Tony’s Pizza, employees wanted to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Wintle told KSL TV that Skylar Granath would often help people work on their cars, for very little in return.

“Skyler was ‘Oh yeah. I’ll help you. Oh Powerade, I don’t ask for no money, just want powerade. Blue powerade.’ He was a very selfless man,” Wintle said.

Now, employees are hoping a fundraiser can help them give back, because that’s what friends do.

“Bridger is second family to us, and really, really good family,” Wintle told KSL TV. “So we just wanted to do what we could to help them as much as possible, and make it a little easier for them financially.”

The fundraiser starts at noon out front of Tony’s Pizza on Saturday, Aug. 24. Pulled pork sandwiches are five dollars, drinks are two dollars, along with any additional donations. The fundraiser will go until they sell out.

“We’re behind them,” Wintle said. “Got their back.”

