SANDY – You’re never too old for Legos, right?

BrickSlopes is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The convention brings Lego builders from all over the world to display their creations. This year, they have close to 1,000 builds on display – including a 9-foot-tall interactive tree built entirely of Lego bricks.

The organizers said not only is this a fun event, but an educational one.

“Lego is really supportive of STEM education. There’s a lot of engineering and math that goes into it,” said BrickSlopes show manager Bryan Benson. “We’re really proud that over the last 10 years, we’ve been able to bring Lego to the community.”

Benson said there are a number of attractions, including the “BrickPit” – featuring two million Lego bricks for kids to play with. They are also encouraging the public to vote on their favorite display – a winner will be chosen at the end of the convention.

BrickSlopes runs Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, Aug. 25. You can visit Brickslopes.com for more information and to purchase tickets.