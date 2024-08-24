Paddle boat accident kills one in Quail Creek State Park

HURRICANE — A man in his 40s is dead after being blown off his paddle boat and was unable to resurface Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for Utah State Parks, Devan Chavez, told KSL TV that three men were camping in the Quail Creek State Park area and paddled onto the Quail Creek Reservoir.

Chavez said strong winds threw all three men off their boards into the water. While two of the men were able to resurface quickly, the man in his 40s was underwater for about a minute.

A bystander and a Utah Division of Recreation park ranger went to help the man out of the water. Chavez said they started CPR at the boat ramp, and a medical helicopter was dispatched, but the man was pronounced dead at approximately 5 p.m.

The Utah State Parks is investigating the cause of death.