On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Woman with multiple arrest warrants in custody after leading police on multi-agency chace

Aug 23, 2024, 7:57 PM

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE — Multiple police agencies pursued a woman who fled from a traffic stop, forcing them to PIT her car twice and using a pepper ball to arrest her on Friday afternoon.

According to the Kaysville Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on the woman driving a Grey Lexus SUV at 315 N. Main Street after she had nearly caused an accident.

“Upon approaching the vehicle and briefly speaking with the female driver, the female driver fled the traffic stop,” Kaysville police said in a Facebook post.

The officer pursued the woman through a nearby neighborhood and onto southbound Interstate 15. Police reported that the woman stopped for a bit just before Park Lane, then drove away again when she noticed police.

The chase continued southbound on Legacy Parkway, where a Utah Highway Patrol officer took over the chase.

“Multiple (officers) attempted to set up spike strips to end the pursuit but were unsuccessful in spiking the violator’s vehicle,” the post stated.

Police said the woman exited Legacy Parkway at 500 South and went northbound onto Frontage Road, heading toward the Bountiful City Landfill.

“(A UHP officer) was able to PIT the vehicle, officers were able to deploy spike strips, and then PIT the vehicle again, getting it to stop,” the post stated.

Multiple Davis County agencies arrived at the scene where the car was disabled, as the woman refused to exit the car or follow police commands. Police reported that the woman’s rear window was broken, and officers used the opening to shoot a pepper ball in her vehicle.

After the ball was in her car, police said the woman had followed police commands and exited the vehicle, where she was taken into custody.

Kaysville police report that no one was injured during this chase. The UHP vehicle that performed the two PIT maneuvers and the woman’s car were the only ones damaged.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Convicted sex offender Byron Thad Haderlie speaks at a victim impact hearing held by Utah's Board o...

Daniella Rivera

Utah parole board rescinds release date for repeat sexual offender after victim testimony

Just three short months after her perpetrator was sentenced to serve up to 15 years, a Utah woman learned the parole board had decided to grant his release without hearing from his multiple victims. That changed this week.

24 minutes ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Marcellu...

Jim Slater, Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court blocks agreement that would have halted execution

The Missouri Supreme Court has blocked an agreement that would spare the life of a man on death row. Instead, Marcellus Williams must now proceed in court with an innocence claim, with just a little over a month to go before his scheduled execution.

3 hours ago

Two arrests were made in connection to the fatal shooting at Mt. Olympus trailhead on Aug. 3, 2024....

Michael Houck

Two men, one teen charged in fatal Mount Olympus trailhead shooting

Two people are facing felony murder charges for their alleged involvement in the killing of a teenager in August.

3 hours ago

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 13: Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, stands in front of a portra...

Dylan Lovan, Associated Press

Judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers

A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.

5 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Aspiring Davis County politician booked on child sexual abuse charges

 A West Bountiful aspiring politician was arrested on accusations of him sexually abusing a child.

6 hours ago

Gettysburg National Military Park was the site of a critical battle of the US Civil War in July 186...

Lilit Marcus, CNN

Gettysburg National Military Park falls victim to vandalism

Vandalism has come to another US historic site, Pennsylvania’s Gettysburg National Military Park, where a pivotal battle of the Civil War was fought.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Woman with multiple arrest warrants in custody after leading police on multi-agency chace