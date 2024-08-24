Woman with multiple arrest warrants in custody after leading police on multi-agency chace

KAYSVILLE — Multiple police agencies pursued a woman who fled from a traffic stop, forcing them to PIT her car twice and using a pepper ball to arrest her on Friday afternoon.

According to the Kaysville Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on the woman driving a Grey Lexus SUV at 315 N. Main Street after she had nearly caused an accident.

“Upon approaching the vehicle and briefly speaking with the female driver, the female driver fled the traffic stop,” Kaysville police said in a Facebook post.

The officer pursued the woman through a nearby neighborhood and onto southbound Interstate 15. Police reported that the woman stopped for a bit just before Park Lane, then drove away again when she noticed police.

The chase continued southbound on Legacy Parkway, where a Utah Highway Patrol officer took over the chase.

“Multiple (officers) attempted to set up spike strips to end the pursuit but were unsuccessful in spiking the violator’s vehicle,” the post stated.

Police said the woman exited Legacy Parkway at 500 South and went northbound onto Frontage Road, heading toward the Bountiful City Landfill.

“(A UHP officer) was able to PIT the vehicle, officers were able to deploy spike strips, and then PIT the vehicle again, getting it to stop,” the post stated.

Multiple Davis County agencies arrived at the scene where the car was disabled, as the woman refused to exit the car or follow police commands. Police reported that the woman’s rear window was broken, and officers used the opening to shoot a pepper ball in her vehicle.

After the ball was in her car, police said the woman had followed police commands and exited the vehicle, where she was taken into custody.

Kaysville police report that no one was injured during this chase. The UHP vehicle that performed the two PIT maneuvers and the woman’s car were the only ones damaged.