FAILURE TO PROTECT

Utah parole board rescinds release date for repeat sexual offender after victim testimony

Aug 23, 2024, 8:42 PM | Updated: 8:45 pm

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A repeat sexual offender won’t be getting out of prison next year as expected.

Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole released a new decision this week rescinding Byron Thad Haderlie’s parole date in February 2025. The change comes after the board previously granted his release without input from his victims, including his ex-wife.

“What a difference it makes to attend those hearings and to be able to have your voice heard,” said Cami Johnson, who is feeling relief after learning about the parole board’s latest decision.

The KSL Investigators have reported on the cases against Haderlie extensively through the Failure to Protect series, illuminating gaps at every level of Utah’s criminal justice system.

Background

Johnson reported to police in Cache County in 2017 that Haderlie, 54, drugged and raped her and sent explicit images of her to people that were taken while she was incapacitated. Despite Johnson reporting to police quickly and undergoing a forensic exam at the hospital, failures by law enforcement to properly investigate her case left Haderlie free.

More than a year later, a 16-year-old girl reported to police in a different county that Haderlie drugged and attempted to sexually assault her too.

Sexual assault survivor says delays in police investigation allowed perpetrator to attack a teenager

Haderlie was sentenced in the case involving the teen in 2019. Then, in October 2023, he was sentenced to zero to 15 years for lesser charges he pleaded guilty to in the case involving Johnson.

But within three months of his sentencing, Johnson learned Utah’s parole board had granted Haderlie’s release, set for February 2025, without her input. The letter the board mailed to notify Johnson about Haderlie’s January hearing was sent to the wrong address and returned to sender.

Victim Impact Hearing

In March, the parole board agreed to reconsider its decision to release Haderlie and a special victim impact hearing.

More than two dozen people – many wearing white sweatshirts – packed the hearing to show their support for Johnson and the survivor assaulted by Haderlie as a teenager.

Cami Johnson hugs a family member at a parole board hearing for her ex-husband, Byron Thad Haderlie

Cami Johnson hugs a family member at a parole board hearing for her ex-husband, Byron Thad Haderlie. (Josh Szymanik, KSL-TV)

His release had been contingent on his completion of sex offender treatment. The Department of Corrections notified the board in June that Haderlie would not meet that contingency.

‘Three years of freedom’

The board held another hearing on Tuesday. Haderlie again asked for a release date, noting he had exhibited good behavior behind bars and said if released, he wouldn’t try to contact any of his family members or the survivors who want him to stay locked up.

“I am going to move forward with life. I’m going to do the things that I need to do,” he said. “So, I’m asking for that opportunity and for that date.”

The board’s new decision does not include a parole date. Instead, Haderlie is ordered to participate in a mental health evaluation and multiple programs, including one called “Victim Impact.” The board has scheduled Haderlie’s next parole hearing for August 2027.

“That is three years that we know that we’re not going to be stalked. That is three years of freedom,” said Johnson.

Cami Johnson speaks with the KSL Investigators in an interview on August 23, 2024.

Cami Johnson speaks with the KSL Investigators in an interview on August 23, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL-TV)

The board’s written decision notes it was based, in part, on the “extreme cruelty or depravity” of Haderlie’s crimes, as well as “substantial physical or psychological injury” to multiple victims.

Johnson said she believes the shift in the board’s decision highlights the importance of victim participation in parole hearings.

“I think we just have to continuously speak and tell and talk even though it sucks so bad. It is the worst to have to relive it over and over again,” she said. “But these people have got to be held accountable.”

Victim Notification

Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole has promised to improve its victim notification services by creating a victim-centered notification system.

On Friday, Jennifer Yim, Administrative Director of Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole, said the first phase of its victim notification platform is expected to go live this fall.

“The first phase will create the infrastructure for the Board to track and maintain victim preferences in its system and provide notifications in multiple ways (e.g., text, phone, email). After phase one is complete, the Board will work toward the creation of a portal that will allow victims, their representatives or advocates, to enter their contact information and preferences,” Yim wrote in an email to KSL.

She said the board is also in the final phase of hiring a new director of public outreach and transparency.

Until the new victim notification system is up and running, Yim has said the best thing a victim or survivor who wants to participate in parole hearings can do is call or write to the board and let them know their preferences for when and how the board contacts them.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole can be reached at 801-261-6464.

This report is part of a series examining how apparent gaps at every level of Utah’s criminal justice system fail to protect Utahns.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

Meet the KSL Investigators

Failure to Protect

Prosecutors filed felony charges in a Salt Lake City rape case from 2019, but later reduced them to...

Daniella Rivera

Could making this change help Utah improve sexual assault prosecutions?

Only a fraction of sexual assaults reported to police in Utah result in criminal charges for the perpetrator, but a legislative proposal could potentially change that.

4 months ago

a poster celebrating sexual assault awareness...

Daniella Rivera

‘Please report’: Salt Lake County leaders urge survivors of sexual assault to come forward

To kick off sexual assault awareness month, advocates and law enforcers are drawing attention to Utah’s low sexual assault reporting rate.

5 months ago

Joshua Homer appears in court in Weber County on Oct. 18, 2022....

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont, KSL-TV

Rapist at the center of KSL Investigation ‘Failure to Protect’ pleads guilty

Guilty: An accused serial predator in Utah, who’s had more than a decade of allegations against him is now a convicted rapist following a KSL Investigation.

5 months ago

More than two dozen people packed a parole board hearing room on March 5, 2024, to support survivor...

Daniella Rivera, KSL-TV

Utah parole board reconsidering sex offender’s release after hearing from victims

In a packed parole hearing Monday, survivors urged Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole to keep a repeat sexual offender behind bars. The hearing followed reporting by the KSL Investigators about failures to notify victims that their perpetrators are up for parole and ongoing efforts to improve the system.

6 months ago

Leah Moses...

Annie Knox

Utah lawmakers pass ‘Om’s Law,’ focused on child safety in custody decisions

Utah lawmakers gave final passage to bill requiring judges to consider evidence of domestic violence raised in child custody cases.

6 months ago

Proposed legislation aimed at boosting Utah's low sexual assault prosecution rate appears to be sta...

Daniella Rivera

Will lawmakers consider bill to boost Utah’s low rate of sex assault prosecutions?

Imagine being sexually assaulted, reporting to police, getting a forensic exam at the hospital and still being told your perpetrator can't be prosecuted under Utah's current rape law. That happens more than you might think, but Utah lawmakers have been reluctant to adopt what experts say is a sound solution.

7 months ago

