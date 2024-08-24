On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

Aug 23, 2024, 9:46 PM

The missing person flyer for 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert....

The missing person flyer for 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert. (National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were looking Friday for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood near where other stranded hikers were rescued on Thursday.

The woman was hiking and not wearing a life jacket when she was swept into Havasu Creek about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the confluence with the Colorado River after the flash flood struck at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The National Park Service identified her as 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert. The service said she had camped overnight at Havasu Campground and was hiking to the confluence when she was swept away.

The flood trapped several hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls. Rescue efforts began before 3 p.m. with assistance from a helicopter that helped the stranded individuals to safety, the service said.

“The National Park Service is working closely with the Havasupai Tribe to coordinate these rescue efforts and ensure the safety of all those involved,” the service said.

