Bountiful Tops Farmington In Game Night Live Defensive Slugfest

Aug 23, 2024, 9:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A windy night in Bountiful turned into a defensive battle as the Bountiful Redhawks downed the Farming Phoenix 17-12.

In high school football week two, the Bountiful Redhawks (2-0) hosted the Farmington Phoenix (0-2).

First Quarter

Following a Farmington punt, Bountiful needed one play to find the end zone. Quarterback Brock McSwain used play action to draw the safety up before tossing a perfectly placed ball to Emerson Geilman for a 39-yard TD.

The Redhawks’ lead grew to 10-0 when Landan Zayas nailed a 50-yard field goal.

Second Quarter

Both defenses began to show off as a strong wind limited passing options and wreaked havoc on special teams.

After being forced to punt early in the period, Farmington ended a Bountiful drive with a big sack from an untouched rusher.

Farmington got on the scoreboard with a 52-yard field goal that crept over the crossbar to make it 10-3 with 4:50 left in the half.

A bad Bountiful snap gave Farmington’s offense a chance with 33 seconds left. The Phoenix needed eight seconds to score its first TD of the night. Kava Fiefia was left wide open for a 27-yard scoring pass from Will Peterson. The touchdown tied the game 10-10 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Redhawks took the second half kick and drove into the Farmington red zone with the wind at their backs. A sack pushed Bountiful out of the red zone, and Zayas’ field goal attempt fell short.

Farmington took over and drove into Bountiful territory on a long pass play. The drive stalled, forcing a 32-yard field goal attempt. Bountiful’s Brock McSwain burst around the edge and blocked the kick to seize momentum for his team.

Geilman took over for the Redhawks running and throwing his team into Farmington’s end of the field. A personal foul penalty put Bountiful in a goal-to-go situation heading into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Siaki Fekitoa pounded the ball over the goal line with 10:57 left. Bountiful led 17-10 following the extra point.

Winston Robinson found himself in the right place at the right time as he picked off a deflected pass for Bountiful. The Redhawks gave possession right back when Fekitoa fumbled inside the 30, giving Farmington a chance to tie the game.

The third turnover in as many minutes gave Bountiful the ball back with a chance to put the game out of reach. The Phoenix defense held, forcing a punt. Another poor snap turned into a safety, bringing the score to 17-12.

Bountiful’s defense held firm to get the ball back. Geilman and Fekitoa ran for first downs to seal the win.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live will be in Lehi, Utah, next week. On Friday, August 23, the Bingham Miners travel south to face the Lehi Pioneers.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports Game Night Live coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

