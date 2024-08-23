Utah Royals FC Tops Bay FC In Tight Match

SANDY, Utah – The Utah Royals weren’t deterred by a scoreless first half, finding two second-half goals in a 2-1 win over visiting Bay FC.

The Royals (3-11-3, 12 pts) hosted Bay FC (6-11-0, 18 points) at America First Field on Friday, August 23.

First Half

Bay FC controlled the tempo in the minutes. The Royals were outshot 5-3, and they struggled in possession, giving up five corner kicks in the opening 30 minutes.

The Royals offensive attack found no extra momentum in five minutes of stoppage time. Both teams finished the half with two shots on goal. Bay FC possessed the ball nearly 60 percent of the time in the first half.

Second Half

Utah’s scoring drought ended early in the second period, with Paige Monaghan scoring in the 48th minute. Ana Tejada assisted Monoghan’s right-footed missile.

The Royals benefited from a mistake seven minutes later, taking a two-goal lead on an own-goal from Emily Menges.

Bay FC got a goal back in the 83rd minute but couldn’t complete the comeback as the Roaysl won their third game of the year.

Utah Royals FC head to the Lone Star State for a date with the Houston Dash on Saturday, August 31. The Royals and Dash will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT.

