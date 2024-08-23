Week 2: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Pine View Panthers fought off a third-quarter push from the Canyon View Falcons to take a 24-20 win in week two.

The Panthers led 24-7 with about 18 minutes left. Trenton Ludlow and Deegan Davies both went on to find the end zone for Canyon View later in the third.

But, Pine View held strong and shut out the Falcons in the fourth quarter.

Week 2 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

No. 18 Sky View Bobcats 0 @ No. 21 Morgan Trojans (3A) 34

The Sky View Bobcats had gotten on the board in 218 consecutive games until they met the Morgan Trojans on Thursday. Morgan receiver Owen Gilson had a hat trick of touchdowns. Quarterback Beck Sheffield added a rushing touchdown early in the first quarter.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (5A) 35 @ No. 25 Spanish Fork Dons 27

The Spanish Fork Dons made it interesting at the end but there was never really a doubt for the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. The Dons scored two touchdowns in the last four minutes of the game which made the score suggest a more competitive contest.

No. 11 Bingham Miners (6A) 17 @ Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 7

The Bingham Miners shut out the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs in the second half to pick up their first win of the season in week two. Crimson Cliffs’ sole touchdown came in the second quarter on a 60-yard bomb to Malakai Alofipo. A fourth-quarter pick-six killed any hopes of a win for the Mustangs.

No. 22 Manti Templars (3A) 39 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 29

After going down by two scores in the first half, the Manti Templars outscored the Snow Canyon Warriors 32-8 in the second half to pick up a second win. Snow Canyon QB Joseph Smith threw four touchdowns but three TDs from Manti’s Maison Starkweather paired with two defensive touchdowns was too much to handle.

Richfield Wildcats (3A) 45 @ West Field Longhorns 26

The Richfield Wildcats set the tone early in the game with a 23-point first quarter. The West Field Longhorns kept up a bit with 13 points and an 81-yard touchdown catch from Jaden Fowers but ultimately fell short down the stretch.

Tooele Buffaloes 29 @ Uintah Utes 45

The Uintah Utes jumped out to a 21-6 lead over the Tooele Buffaloes in the first quarter and never looked back. The Utes got outscored 15-14 in the second and 8-3 in the fourth but the defense was overall strong enough to pick up the week two win.

Cedar Valley Aviators (5A) 17 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 0

The Cedar Valley Aviators scored all of their points in the second half but elite defense never allowed the Jordan Beetdiggers to be a threat. Ayden Laws broke the scoring drought early in the third quarter with a 40-yard touchdown run. A passing touchdown and field goal in the fourth sealed the deal.

Ben Lomond Scots (3A) 0 @ Mountain View Bruins 49

The Mountain View Bruins scored 29 unanswered points in the second quarter on their way to a win over the Ben Lomond Scots. Bruins’ RB Dexton Havea had a career night, running in four touchdowns. Three of his TDs came in the second.

No. 3 Lehi Pioneers (6A) 35 @ Desert Hills Thunder 0

It was all Lehi from the opening kickoff as the Pioneers cruised to a shutout victory over the Desert Hills Thunder in week two. It was the Mays Madsen show in enemy territory. The junior wide receiver finished with over 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Olympus Titans (5A) 37 @ Provo Bulldogs 15

The Olympus Titans didnt allow the Provo Bulldogs’ offense to score any points after halftime as they rolled to a week two win. Olympus LB Nate Sheets made two big plays for the Titans, returning both a blocked kick and an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Cedar Reds 34 @ Bear River Bears 28

The Bear River Bears’ second-half comeback fell short as the Cedar Reds escaped with a one-possession win. Cedar’s Krue Giles reeled in three long ball touchdowns in the first half as the Reds took a 27-0 lead at the break. Bear River receiver Jaxson Theurer scored two touchdowns in the fourth but the Bears’ 28 second-half points weren’t enough.

Logan Grizzlies 20 @ North Sanpete Hawks (3A) 19

The North Sanpete Hawks led 19-6 with a quarter and a half left against the Logan Grizzlies. At the end of the third, Logan’s Easton Favero powered in a touchdown from the one-yard line. Then, with less than five minutes left in the fourth, Connor Peterson caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and the Grizzlies held onto their lead.

Hurricane Tigers 29 @ Moapa Valley Pirates (NV) 30

The Hurricane Tigers went for the win in the fourth quarter with a two-point attempt but couldn’t convert as they fell to Nevada’s Moapa Valley Pirates. Hurricane’s
Robert Young was a dynamic option for the Tigers’ offense. He had a 52-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and followed that with a 33-yard receiving TD in the fourth.

No. 24 Stansbury Stallions 0 @ No. 23 Green Valley Wolves 24

Both of the ranked matchups in 4A week two ended in shutouts as the Green Valley Wolves prevailed over the Stansbury Stallions. Dallin Hawks, Baxter Martin, and Bryson Pabst all scored a touchdown from the red zone to help the Wolves move to 2-0.

Taylorsville Warriors (5A) 24 @ Murray Spartans 19

The Taylorsville Warriors led 17-16 going into the fourth and a fourth-quarter Kobe Allen receiving touchdown secured a win over the Murray Spartans on the road. Close but not close enough was the story for the Spartans. Murray had to settle for four field goals. To their credit, they nailed all of them, including one from 47 yards.

