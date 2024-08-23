Week 2: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Highland Rams scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to steal a week two win away from the West Jordan Jaguars on the road.

Trailing 20-10, Highland’s Charlie McConkie returned an interception 60 yards to the house with about two minutes left.

Then, a big stop followed by a quick drive ended in a Manasa Pela rushing touchdown in the final seconds for the 24-20 win.

Week 2 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

No. 6 American Fork Cavemen (6A) 26 @ No. 8 Orem Tigers 32

The Orem Tigers scored 26 of their 32 points in the second half to sneak out a six-point win over the American Fork Cavemen. After a 90-yard punt return saw the Cavemen leading 20-6 at the break, two Tayden Ka’awa passing TDs followed by two Feleti Iongi rushing TDs put the Tigers out in front.

Bonneville Lakers 35 @ No. 15 Springville Red Devils 48

A 28-point second quarter helped the Springville Red Devils improve to 2-0 with a home win over the Bonneville Lakers. Springville QB Easton Leavitt finished with 305 yards and five touchdowns. He added one more to his total with a 35-yard TD catch.

Summit Academy Bears (3A) 16 @ Skyline Eagles 33

Two touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters pushed the Skyline Eagles to a 17-point win over the Summit Academy Bears. The ground game was dominant for the Eagles. Moses Mailei had two rushing TDs. Anthony Salazar and Tohi Similai each had one.

Mountain Crest Mustangs (4A) 15 @ Box Elder Bees 14

The Mountain Crest Mustangs moved to 2-0 in a close win over the Box Elder Bees that saw four lead changes. The Bees struck first with a first-quarter rushing TD from Jay Macias. Three field goals for the Mustangs over the second and third quarters had them leading 9-7 going into the fourth. Box Elder ran in another TD in the fourth but Preston Arambel responded to give the Mountain Crest a one-point win.

Hunter Wolverines 15 @ Clearfield Falcons 13

The Hunter Wolverines prevailed over the Clearfield Falcons behind a 9-0 fourth quarter on Thursday. Trailing 7-0 at halftime, Hunter scored a touchdown in each of the final two quarters to sneak away with a two-point victory.

Fremont Silverwolves (6A) 16 @ Roy Royals 50

The Roy Royals’ offense could not be stopped as they sailed past the Fremont Silverwolves for the blowout win at home. After going up 29-0 in the first half, Roy’s

Robert Young returned the third-quarter kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to strip Fremont of any hope they had left.

No. 4 Lone Peak Knights (6A) 31 @ No. 2 Timpview Thunderbirds 24

A back-and-forth shootout between two of the top five teams in the state saw the Lone Peak Knights come out on top. Aisa Galea’I had two rushing touchdowns and Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio caught one for the Timpview Thunderbirds. One more touchdown on the ground was the difference for the Knights.

Viewmont Vikings 33 @ Granger Lancers 18

A consistent scoring offense helped lead the Viewmont Vikings to a week two win over the Granger Lancers. The Vikings scored at least one touchdown in every quarter. The Lancers scored all of their 18 points in the second and third quarters. The lack of production in the opening and closing quarters proved fatal.

Cyprus Pirates 0 @ Wasatch Wasps 43

The Wasatch Wasps scored two touchdowns in all of the first three quarters as they picked up their first win of the season over the Cyprus Pirates. Five different Wasps’ players scored a TD. Hutch Solomon ran in two, one in the first and the other in the third.

Cottonwood Colts (4A) 10 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 48

The Salem Hills Skyhawks picked up their first win of the season in a blowout over the Cottonwood Colts. Salem Hills scored all of their points in the first half with five different players finding the end zone. QB Jedi Nelson threw three touchdowns.

Clovis East Timberwolves (CA) 24 @ No. 16 West Panthers 21

A last-minute field goal made the road trip worth it for the Clovis East Timberwolves as they snuck away with a three-point win over the West Panthers. Both teams scored two touchdowns in the first and one in the third. Tied at 21 in the fourth, the T-Wolves came out on top.

No. 13 East Leopards 0 @ Servite (CA) 45

The East Leopards traveled to California to face the Servite Friars but didnt receive any fruits for their labor. The Leopards were unable to get on the board as they went down 12-0 in the first and 38-0 by halftime.

