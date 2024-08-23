On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Week 2: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

Aug 23, 2024, 11:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers shocked the No. 3 team in the nation, the IMG Academy Ascenders, with a 35-34 win on Thursday.

After giving up four touchdowns in the first half and trailing 28-14, the Chargers outscored the Ascenders 21-6 after the break to squeak out a one-point win.

Jerome Myles was the difference maker for Corner Canyon. The five-star WR finished with five catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 2 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

No. 17 Ridgeline Riverhawks (4A) 28 @ Riverton Silverwolves 21

The Ridgeline Riverhawks came out on top in overtime to hand the Riverton Silverwolves their first loss of the season. Dane Slack was a beast for Riverton, pulling down three touchdown receptions. In OT, Ridgeline QB Nate Dahle found Hunter Knighton for the game-winning touchdown.

Copper Hills Grizzlies 15 @ No. 20 Davis Darts 56

The Davis Darts’ offense flexed its muscles in a blowout win over the Copper Hills Grizzlies in week two. The Darts scored 49 points in the first half led by a dynamic passing attack. QB Tradon Bessinger finished with seven passing touchdowns.

Northridge Knights (5A) 23 @ Layton Lancers 14

The Layton Lancers scored all 14 of their points in the final 10 minutes but their run was too little, too late. Northridge took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and nine points in the fourth made a comeback almost impossible. The Knights improved to 2-0 with the road win.

Woods Cross Wildcats 63 @ Kearns Cougars 14

The Woods Cross Wildcats were another team in 6A to have a great day on offense in week two. As opposed to the Davis game, it was the running game that carried the Cats to a win over the Kearns Cougars. Five different Wildcats recorded a rushing TD at Kearns High School.

No. 7 Brighton Bengals 34 (5A) @ Syracuse Titans 21

After going down 14-0 in the first quarter, the Brighton Bengals came back with a vengeance to beat the Syracuse Titans and improve to 2-0. The Bengals answered with a 14-0 second quarter. Tied at 21 going into the final quarter, two rushing touchdowns in the fourth pushed the Bengals to a win on the road.

Dixie Flyers (4A) 0 @ No. 14 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 58

The biggest blowout in 6A week two was a 58-point shutout win from the Mountain Ridge Sentinels. It was a balanced attack with four passing and four rushing touchdowns. The Sentinels scored at least 14 points in every quarter but the third.

No. 12 Alta Hawks (5A) 24 @ Westlake Thunder 0

The Alta Hawks’ defense clamped the Westlake Thunder as they cruised to a shutout road win. The tone was set very early on for the Hawks. Matt McKea returned a blocked kick for a TD to give Alta a 10-0 lead. Evan Morton found the end zone twice on 20+ yard TD catches as Alta moved to 2-0.

Pleasant Grove Vikings 12 @ No. 19 Weber Warriors 31

A dominant fourth quarter pushed the Weber Warriors to a convincing win over the Plesant Grove Vikings. Leading by just two going into the fourth, the Warriors outscored the Vikings 17-0. Tyson Higgs and Dyson Parker both posted two touchdowns in Weber’s win.

Green Valley Gators (NV) 22 @ Herriman Mustangs 21

An extra point ended up being the difference as the Green Valley Gators escaped with a one-point win over the Herriman Mustangs. Bryce Benson threw two touchdowns, one to Yama Tai Tai and the other to Stetson Jones. But, two field goals instead of a third touchdown led to a week two loss.

No. 5 Skyridge Falcons 41 @ Liberty Patriots (NV) 26

The Skyridge Falcons took a road trip down south to take on the Liberty Patriots and came out with a big win. Falcons QB Kaneal Sweetwyne threw for over 100 yards and four touchdowns which allowed Skyridge to pick up its first win of the season in Nevada.

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 2: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the second week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 2: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the second week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Tops Bay FC In Tight Match

The Utah Royals weren't deterred by a scoreless first half, finding two second-half goals in a 2-1 win over visiting Bay FC. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bountiful Tops Farmington In Game Night Live Defensive Slugfest

A windy night in Bountiful turned into a defensive battle as the Bountiful Redhawks downed the Farming Phoenix 17-12.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake, Emeka Eneli Agree On Contract Extension Through 2028 Season

Real Salt Lake and Emeka Eneli agreed on a contract extension that goes through the 2028 season with an option in 2029.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Jazz Fans Ever Forgive Gordon Hayward?

Just days after his retirement, a Gordon Hayward podcast appearance has once again become a hot topic for Utah Jazz fans.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Week 2: 6A Utah High School Football Recap