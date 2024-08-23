Week 2: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers shocked the No. 3 team in the nation, the IMG Academy Ascenders, with a 35-34 win on Thursday.

After giving up four touchdowns in the first half and trailing 28-14, the Chargers outscored the Ascenders 21-6 after the break to squeak out a one-point win.

Jerome Myles was the difference maker for Corner Canyon. The five-star WR finished with five catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 2 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

No. 17 Ridgeline Riverhawks (4A) 28 @ Riverton Silverwolves 21

The Ridgeline Riverhawks came out on top in overtime to hand the Riverton Silverwolves their first loss of the season. Dane Slack was a beast for Riverton, pulling down three touchdown receptions. In OT, Ridgeline QB Nate Dahle found Hunter Knighton for the game-winning touchdown.

Copper Hills Grizzlies 15 @ No. 20 Davis Darts 56

The Davis Darts’ offense flexed its muscles in a blowout win over the Copper Hills Grizzlies in week two. The Darts scored 49 points in the first half led by a dynamic passing attack. QB Tradon Bessinger finished with seven passing touchdowns.

Northridge Knights (5A) 23 @ Layton Lancers 14

The Layton Lancers scored all 14 of their points in the final 10 minutes but their run was too little, too late. Northridge took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and nine points in the fourth made a comeback almost impossible. The Knights improved to 2-0 with the road win.

Woods Cross Wildcats 63 @ Kearns Cougars 14

The Woods Cross Wildcats were another team in 6A to have a great day on offense in week two. As opposed to the Davis game, it was the running game that carried the Cats to a win over the Kearns Cougars. Five different Wildcats recorded a rushing TD at Kearns High School.

No. 7 Brighton Bengals 34 (5A) @ Syracuse Titans 21

After going down 14-0 in the first quarter, the Brighton Bengals came back with a vengeance to beat the Syracuse Titans and improve to 2-0. The Bengals answered with a 14-0 second quarter. Tied at 21 going into the final quarter, two rushing touchdowns in the fourth pushed the Bengals to a win on the road.

Dixie Flyers (4A) 0 @ No. 14 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 58

The biggest blowout in 6A week two was a 58-point shutout win from the Mountain Ridge Sentinels. It was a balanced attack with four passing and four rushing touchdowns. The Sentinels scored at least 14 points in every quarter but the third.

No. 12 Alta Hawks (5A) 24 @ Westlake Thunder 0

The Alta Hawks’ defense clamped the Westlake Thunder as they cruised to a shutout road win. The tone was set very early on for the Hawks. Matt McKea returned a blocked kick for a TD to give Alta a 10-0 lead. Evan Morton found the end zone twice on 20+ yard TD catches as Alta moved to 2-0.

Pleasant Grove Vikings 12 @ No. 19 Weber Warriors 31

A dominant fourth quarter pushed the Weber Warriors to a convincing win over the Plesant Grove Vikings. Leading by just two going into the fourth, the Warriors outscored the Vikings 17-0. Tyson Higgs and Dyson Parker both posted two touchdowns in Weber’s win.

Green Valley Gators (NV) 22 @ Herriman Mustangs 21

An extra point ended up being the difference as the Green Valley Gators escaped with a one-point win over the Herriman Mustangs. Bryce Benson threw two touchdowns, one to Yama Tai Tai and the other to Stetson Jones. But, two field goals instead of a third touchdown led to a week two loss.

No. 5 Skyridge Falcons 41 @ Liberty Patriots (NV) 26

The Skyridge Falcons took a road trip down south to take on the Liberty Patriots and came out with a big win. Falcons QB Kaneal Sweetwyne threw for over 100 yards and four touchdowns which allowed Skyridge to pick up its first win of the season in Nevada.

