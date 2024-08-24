On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

ISIS-affiliated inmates kill four prison officers at Russian penal colony

Aug 24, 2024, 8:45 AM

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: The Russian flag flies above the Russian Ambassador's residence a few blo...

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: The Russian flag flies above the Russian Ambassador's residence a few blocks north of the White House on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly directed his troops towards Moscow after departing Ukraine in a growing armed rebellion, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish the dissidents. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RADINA GIGOVA AND SERGEY GUDKOV, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Four officers at a maximum security prison in Russia were killed after inmates who identified themselves as affiliated to ISIS took several staff hostage, Russian state media reported.

Russian special forces said the alleged hostage takers were all “eliminated” in an operation that saw some hostages freed, at the penal colony in the town of Surovikino.

The National Guard of Russia, also known as the Rosgvardia, wrote on Telegram: “Snipers from the special forces of the Russian National Guard in the Volgograd Region neutralized four prisoners who had taken prisoner employees hostage with four precise shots; the hostages were freed.”

Graphic footage circulating on social media showed three uniformed prison staff members lying motionless in pools of blood, one with his throat slashed. A fourth staff member is seen on his knees in a doorway.

CNN has verified additional footage that shows the apparent hostage takers displaying a flag emblematic of the Islamic State at the western edge of the facility. One stands over a bloodied man whose uniform is emblazoned with the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service crest.

There has been no official confirmation of the attackers’ motives. But the SITE terror monitoring group reviewed clips of the attack, saying one of the suspects called the strike “revenge” for the militants behind the attack on a concert venue near Moscow which killed more than 130 people.

Inmates captured the correctional facility staff at a disciplinary commission meeting, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia earlier told state media outlet TASS.

“At a meeting of the disciplinary commission (where cases of malicious violators are considered, among other things) of the colony, several prisoners seized employees,” the penitentiary service said, according to TASS.

Eight prison officers and four inmates were taken hostage, according to RIA Novosti.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service reported to him about the situation in the Volgograd colony.

The incident follows another hostage situation in Russia in June, when two employees of a pre-trial detention center in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don were rescued after being held hostage for several hours by six detainees.

The detainees had links to ISIS and were killed in the operation.

CNN’s Avery Schmitz contributed reporting.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE — A Belgian Malinois, of the kind French actor Alain Delon once suggested he wanted buried w...

Associated Press

Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live

Late French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved Malinese dog Louba buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.

24 hours ago

The CN North rail yard is shown in Vaughan, Canada. (Ian Willms/Getty Images)...

Chris Isidore, CNN

Canadian freight railroads shut down, dealing a potential blow to North America’s economy

Canada’s two major freight railroads have shut their operations, according to management of the two companies, locking out 9,000 members of the Teamsters union who operate the trains and dealing a potential blow to both the Canadian and US economies.

2 days ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray answers questions during an interview, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in B...

Michael Goldberg, Associated Press

From cybercrime to terrorism, FBI director says America faces many elevated threats ‘all at once’

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an exclusive interview, said he is "hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all elevated at once."

2 days ago

The huge diamond, unearthed in Botswana, is thought to be the second biggest rough diamond ever dis...

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Huge 2,492-carat diamond, believed to be world’s second-largest, unearthed in Botswana

A massive 2,492-carat rough diamond, believed to be the second biggest ever found, has been unearthed in Botswana, according to a mining company.

2 days ago

New born Rothschild's Giraffes Emily, born on Aug. 11, 2024, and Berti, born June 24, 2024, stand t...

Stefanie Dazio and Fanny Brodersen, Associated Press

Naming two baby giraffes is a tall order for a Berlin zoo

Naming two baby giraffes turned out to be a tall order this summer for a Berlin zoo.

2 days ago

Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwr...

CNN

Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage, officials say

The Italian coast guard says the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called unsinkable.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

ISIS-affiliated inmates kill four prison officers at Russian penal colony