On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Three arrested in connection to downtown Salt Lake City shooting

Aug 24, 2024, 9:19 AM

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested three people believed to be involved in a gang-related shooting in downtown Salt Lake City on Aug. 10.

At 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, Salt Lake City Police officers were on “an unrelated call,” on 320 South State St., where a fight was taking place, according to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department. Officials report that during this fight, someone dropped a gun.

While reporting to the fight on South State St., police heard multiple gunshots near State St. and Exchange Place, according to the release.

One woman, 24, was struck by a stray bullet and was taken to a hospital in “serious but stable condition,” but was later released.

‘Just innocent bystanders,’ Women hit by gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City speak out

A man was also shot, and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The release stated he is still in the hospital and is expected to survive. His name is not being released, as police said he is facing criminal charges for an unrelated, out-of-state matter.

Detectives said they are investigating if there is any connection between the initial fight and the shooting.

Police arrest three

The release stated that police arrested a 32-year-old man in Taylorsville on numerous felony charges unrelated to the shooting, but officials said he is “suspected of being involved in the shooting, and criminal charges against him are pending.”

Detectives with SLCPD’s gang unit arrested Raymond Gallegos, 22, on charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the release. Officials report that they have “established probable cause” indicating that Gallegos was in illegal possession of a firearm during the fight near 320 South State St.

SLCPD detectives with the gang unit also arrested Devin Bradly, 30, in Ogden. Officials reported that detectives had a search warrant, and found drugs, weapons, “and other evidence possibly related to” the shooting on Aug. 10. The release said that Bradley was booked on outstanding warrants.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A Weber County sheriff's vehicle is pictured in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Kristin Murphy, D...

Carlysle Price

Shooting at Airbnb birthday party

One person was injured Saturday when shots were fired during a birthday party at an Airbnb.

2 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Jordan High School student stabbed and killed

A 16-year-old was stabbed and killed at a convenience store Friday night.

1 hour ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Carlysle Price

Man indicted for repeated death threats to Salt Lake County officials

A man is facing charges after police said he made repeated, threatening phone calls to Salt Lake County officials, according to a charging document from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

2 hours ago

Convicted sex offender Byron Thad Haderlie speaks at a victim impact hearing held by Utah's Board o...

Daniella Rivera

Utah parole board rescinds release date for repeat sexual offender after victim testimony

Just three short months after her perpetrator was sentenced to serve up to 15 years, a Utah woman learned the parole board had decided to grant his release without hearing from his multiple victims. That changed this week.

16 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Woman with multiple arrest warrants in custody after leading police on multi-agency chace

Multiple police agencies pursued a woman who fled from a traffic stop, forcing them to PIT her car twice and using a pepper ball to arrest her on Friday afternoon.

16 hours ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Marcellu...

Jim Slater, Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court blocks agreement that would have halted execution

The Missouri Supreme Court has blocked an agreement that would spare the life of a man on death row. Instead, Marcellus Williams must now proceed in court with an innocence claim, with just a little over a month to go before his scheduled execution.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Three arrested in connection to downtown Salt Lake City shooting