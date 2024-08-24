Three arrested in connection to downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested three people believed to be involved in a gang-related shooting in downtown Salt Lake City on Aug. 10.

At 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, Salt Lake City Police officers were on “an unrelated call,” on 320 South State St., where a fight was taking place, according to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department. Officials report that during this fight, someone dropped a gun.

While reporting to the fight on South State St., police heard multiple gunshots near State St. and Exchange Place, according to the release.

One woman, 24, was struck by a stray bullet and was taken to a hospital in “serious but stable condition,” but was later released.

A man was also shot, and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The release stated he is still in the hospital and is expected to survive. His name is not being released, as police said he is facing criminal charges for an unrelated, out-of-state matter.

Detectives said they are investigating if there is any connection between the initial fight and the shooting.

Police arrest three

The release stated that police arrested a 32-year-old man in Taylorsville on numerous felony charges unrelated to the shooting, but officials said he is “suspected of being involved in the shooting, and criminal charges against him are pending.”

Detectives with SLCPD’s gang unit arrested Raymond Gallegos, 22, on charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the release. Officials report that they have “established probable cause” indicating that Gallegos was in illegal possession of a firearm during the fight near 320 South State St.

SLCPD detectives with the gang unit also arrested Devin Bradly, 30, in Ogden. Officials reported that detectives had a search warrant, and found drugs, weapons, “and other evidence possibly related to” the shooting on Aug. 10. The release said that Bradley was booked on outstanding warrants.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.