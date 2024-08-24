Jordan High School student stabbed and killed

SANDY — A 16-year-old was stabbed and killed Friday night in Sandy.

According to a news release from Sandy police on Saturday, the victim was stabbed in the parking lot of the Mountain American Expo Center in Sandy, located at 9575 S. State Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, they began performing life-saving procedures on the victim. The victim was then transported to an nearby hospital, but later died.

The release also stated that the suspect, also a juvenile, was located and taken into custody.

“There are several complexities with this investigation due to the ages of those involved and directly affected,” the release stated.

Jeff Haney with the Canyons School District told KSL TV that the victim was a Jordan High School student.

The Canyons School District said emails have been sent to parents, and counselors will be available Saturday to help students and teachers experiencing grief.

“While this event did not happen at Jordan High, it still impacts the JHS community, which is known for its unity. Sudents at Jordan are an incredibly tight-knit group. It’s known as a school where every student is welcome, can find a friend group, and be involved in many activities and academic programs,” Haney said.

This incident is still under investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.