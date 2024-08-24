On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Jordan High School student stabbed and killed

Aug 24, 2024, 11:21 AM | Updated: 4:26 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A 16-year-old was stabbed and killed Friday night in Sandy.

According to a news release from Sandy police on Saturday, the victim was stabbed in the parking lot of the Mountain American Expo Center in Sandy, located at 9575 S. State Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, they began performing life-saving procedures on the victim. The victim was then transported to an nearby hospital, but later died.

The release also stated that the suspect, also a juvenile, was located and taken into custody.

“There are several complexities with this investigation due to the ages of those involved and directly affected,” the release stated.

Jeff Haney with the Canyons School District told KSL TV that the victim was a Jordan High School student.

The Canyons School District said emails have been sent to parents, and counselors will be available Saturday to help students and teachers experiencing grief.

“While this event did not happen at Jordan High, it still impacts the JHS community, which is known for its unity. Sudents at Jordan are an incredibly tight-knit group. It’s known as a school where every student is welcome, can find a friend group, and be involved in many activities and academic programs,” Haney said.

This incident is still under investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

SOLINGEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 24: German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser delivers a statement on yester...

Daniel Niemann and Stephanie Liechtenstein, Associated Press

Islamic State group claims responsibility for knife attack in Solingen, Germany that killed 3

The Islamic State group Saturday claimed responsibility for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany that killed three people and wounded eight others, according to its Amaq news site.

3 hours ago

A Weber County sheriff's vehicle is pictured in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Kristin Murphy, D...

Carlysle Price

Shooting at Airbnb birthday party

One person was injured Saturday when shots were fired during a birthday party at an Airbnb.

4 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Carlysle Price

Man indicted for repeated death threats to Salt Lake County officials

A man is facing charges after police said he made repeated, threatening phone calls to Salt Lake County officials, according to a charging document from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

6 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Carlysle Price

Three arrested in connection to downtown Salt Lake City shooting

Police have arrested three people believed to be involved in a gang-related shooting in downtown Salt Lake City on Aug. 10.

7 hours ago

Convicted sex offender Byron Thad Haderlie speaks at a victim impact hearing held by Utah's Board o...

Daniella Rivera

Utah parole board rescinds release date for repeat sexual offender after victim testimony

Just three short months after her perpetrator was sentenced to serve up to 15 years, a Utah woman learned the parole board had decided to grant his release without hearing from his multiple victims. That changed this week.

20 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Woman with multiple arrest warrants in custody after leading police on multi-agency chace

Multiple police agencies pursued a woman who fled from a traffic stop, forcing them to PIT her car twice and using a pepper ball to arrest her on Friday afternoon.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Jordan High School student stabbed and killed