On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Fauci recovering after hospitalization for West Nile virus

Aug 24, 2024, 11:47 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is expected to recover fully after being hospitalized with West Nile virus. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP/File via CNN Newsource)

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP/File via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DR. SANJAY GUPTA AND KATHERINE DILLINGER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering at home after being hospitalized with West Nile virus, a spokesperson said.

Fauci, a longtime public health official who became a household name as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is expected to recover fully, the spokesperson said.

About 1,000 Americans are hospitalized each year with the most severe form of West Nile virus, which is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Another 1,500, on average, are diagnosed after developing symptoms, although experts estimate that as many of 80% of infections in the US are never identified.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile. Most cases are mild, causing flu-like symptoms and a rash. In about 1 in 150 cases, the virus invades the brain and nervous system, which can lead to brain swelling, brain damage or death. About 100 people die from West Nile infections in the US each year.

The heaviest virus activity is usually seen in August and September. As of August 20, 216 cases have been reported this year in 33 states, with 142 neuroinvasive cases, according to preliminary data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN’s Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The American River flows out of the Folsom Dam, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/...

David A. Lieb, Associated Press

Conflicting federal policies may cost residents more on flood insurance, and leave them at risk

Conflicting federal policies may force thousands of residents in flood-prone areas to pay more for flood insurance or be left unaware of danger posed by dams built upstream from their homes and worksites, according to an Associated Press review of federal records and data.

4 hours ago

The Havasu Falls in Arizona after flash flooding hit Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 22, 2024....

Andrew Adams

Utah man captures extreme flooding in Havasu Falls area of Arizona

Epic flooding hit the Havasu Falls area, and a Utahn documented the conditions while he fled with his group to safety.

18 hours ago

The missing person flyer for 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert....

Associated Press

Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park are looking for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood near where several other stranded hikers were rescued.

18 hours ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Marcellu...

Jim Slater, Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court blocks agreement that would have halted execution

The Missouri Supreme Court has blocked an agreement that would spare the life of a man on death row. Instead, Marcellus Williams must now proceed in court with an innocence claim, with just a little over a month to go before his scheduled execution.

23 hours ago

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 13: Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, stands in front of a portra...

Dylan Lovan, Associated Press

Judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers

A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.

1 day ago

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Comm...

Krystal Hur, CNN

Dow closes more than 450 points higher after Fed’s Powell hints rate cuts are coming

Stocks rose Friday as Wall Street cheered a signal from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that long-awaited interest rate cuts are finally coming.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Fauci recovering after hospitalization for West Nile virus