Shooting at Airbnb birthday party

UINTAH — One person was injured Saturday when shots were fired at a birthday party at an Airbnb.

According to Randy Garrett with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, police went to investigate a “disturbance” with shots fired at approximately 4 a.m.

Police arrived at the Airbnb located at 6800 S. 1850 East, and said people “cleared out pretty quick.”

Garrett reported there was evidence shots were fired, but no guests were injured during the shooting.

One person reportedly had a possible stab wound and took themselves to a hospital.

Garrett said there were no arrests, and there is no public threat.

Police ask that anybody with information call Weber County Dispatch.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.