LOCAL NEWS

‘Boulter Fire’ starts up Saturday near Tooele-Juab county border; evacuations issued

Aug 24, 2024, 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:15 pm

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

(Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — The Boulter Fire ignited Saturday afternoon, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire is 200 acres in size and is 0% contained, according to the agency’s website. Utah Fire Info also reported that the fire is human-caused.

The fire is burning along state Route 36 near the border of Juab and Tooele counties.

Evacuations have occurred between Vernon and Eureka. Several ground resources are on scene of the fire, and more have been ordered.

Due to the fire, the Utah Highway Patrol said that SR-36 is closed in both directions from milepost 3 to milepost 11.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

 

