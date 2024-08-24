‘Boulter Fire’ starts up Saturday near Tooele-Juab county border; evacuations issued

TOOELE — The Boulter Fire ignited Saturday afternoon, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire is 200 acres in size and is 0% contained, according to the agency’s website. Utah Fire Info also reported that the fire is human-caused.

The fire is burning along state Route 36 near the border of Juab and Tooele counties.

Evacuations have occurred between Vernon and Eureka. Several ground resources are on scene of the fire, and more have been ordered.

New 🔥 Start: The #BoulterFire located along SR36 near the Juab/Tooele Co line. 50+ & running with high & erratic winds driving it. Evacuations have occurred between Vernon & Eureka. Multiple ground resources on scene & more ordered. Avoid the area. Under investigation. #ffslkmg pic.twitter.com/54pHsiDH5s — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 24, 2024

Due to the fire, the Utah Highway Patrol said that SR-36 is closed in both directions from milepost 3 to milepost 11.

SR – 36 shutdown in both directions from mile post 3 – 11 for a fire in the area. pic.twitter.com/H7JsgeihRO — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) August 24, 2024

This is a developing story and may be updated.