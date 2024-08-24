Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Leads Vikings To Preseason Win Over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall took the majority of the snaps in the Minnesota Vikings’ preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Hall completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings went undefeated in preseason with a lot of the credit belonging to Hall’s consistency.

After J.J. McCarthy stole the show in the first week of preseason and then went down with a season-ending injury, questions about Hall’s role in Minnesota heated up.

Even though he had a great game in week two, Hall only attempted five passes. However, in the Vikings’ final preseason game of 2024, the former BYU Cougar flourished.

Jaren Hall Leads Vikings To Perfect 2024 Preseason

Hall got the start at Lincoln Financial Field in the Vikings’ final preseason game against their rival Philadelphia Eagles.

He played the entirety of the first half and the first drive of the second half before being replaced by Matt Corral.

Both of his touchdowns came in the first three drives of the game. His first was a short pass to Trishton Jackson and the second also came in the red zone late in the second quarter.

Hall finished with a quarterback rating of 116.9.

The Vikings kick off their 2024 regular season against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 8.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In April, Hall was selected by the Vikings with the No. 164 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

