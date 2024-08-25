On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Sister says hiker still missing in Grand Canyon flash flood amid intrepid search

Aug 24, 2024, 7:52 PM

This photo provided by Tamara Morales, shows Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Ariz, , who went missing ...

This photo provided by Tamara Morales, shows Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Ariz, , who went missing at Grand Canyon National Park after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman's sister said on social media Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Tamara Morales via AP)

(Tamara Morales via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were searching for an Arizona woman nearly two days after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman’s sister said on social media Saturday.

Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert was hiking in Havasu Creek, about a half-mile (800 meters) from where it meets up with the Colorado River, when the flash flood struck Thursday in the early afternoon.

The National Park Service said the 33-year-old stayed overnight at a campground near the village of Supai on the Havasupai reservation, deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

The flood trapped several hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls, one of a series of usually blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation. The area is prone to flooding that turns its iconic waterfalls chocolate brown.

Other hikers made it to the village, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the campground, where they awaited helicopter rides. Gov. Katie Hobbs has activated the Arizona National Guard, including Blackhawk helicopters, to help evacuate hikers from the village.

‘Leaving no stone unturned’

Tamara Morales, a sister to the missing hiker, noted the National Guard deployment and praised rescue crews with the National Park Service for “navigating incredibly dangerous terrain with extremely limited methods of communication while leaving no stone unturned.”

“We are profoundly grateful for you and fully acknowledge that you are currently defying the impossible,” Morales said on Facebook.

The Havasupai Tribe’s reservation is one of the most remote in the continental U.S., accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter. The Tribal Council closed the steep, winding trail that leads to the reservation after the flooding and asked visitors with permits through Sunday not to come.

Rochelle Tilousi, a Havasupai tribal member in the Grand Canyon area, said helicopter evacuations began after bridges were washed away, and rescuers fanned out amid a series of towering waterfalls.

“I know that our tourist office, some local men, first responders … are all out toward Mooney Falls, out toward the Colorado River, on foot, that are also checking,” she said.

Morales posted a photo of her smiling sister at the base of steep desert river canyon, dressed in athletic clothing worn when she disappeared, with what appeared to be an electronic wristwatch or fitness device on her wrist.

The National Park Service deployed motorized boats on the Colorado River, downstream from Havasu Creek and floodwaters that swept away Nickerson. Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird said search and rescue efforts also included ground teams and aerial patrols.

Abbie Fink, a spokeswoman for the Havasupai Tribe, said flooding extended to the tribal village and it was impossible to immediately assess the extent of damage to creekside campgrounds because a connecting trail was impassible.

Resuming evacuations

On Saturday, helicopters resumed the gradual evacuation of about 60 tourists. As hikers emerged, they posted images of thundering floodwaters and a washed-out footbridge.

Reservations for visitors were suspended through Sunday, Fink added.

“We kindly ask for your patience as we see to the health and safety of the tourists and the Tribal members,” the tribe’s tourism department said via Facebook.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Zachary DeMoss, in an undated photo shared by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. DeMoss survived ...

Taylor Galgano and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Biker survives in Idaho wilderness for five days by drinking creek water after crash

The leather jacket Zachary DeMoss was wearing when he got into a motorcycle accident in Idaho might have saved his life.

3 hours ago

FILE - NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore stand together for a photo enroute to...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

NASA astronauts who will spend extra months at the space station are veteran Navy pilots

The two astronauts who will spend extra time at the International Space Station are Navy test pilots who have ridden out long missions before.

4 hours ago

The American River flows out of the Folsom Dam, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/...

David A. Lieb, Associated Press

Conflicting federal policies may cost residents more on flood insurance, and leave them at risk

Conflicting federal policies may force thousands of residents in flood-prone areas to pay more for flood insurance or be left unaware of danger posed by dams built upstream from their homes and worksites, according to an Associated Press review of federal records and data.

10 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...

Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Katherine Dillinger, CNN

Fauci recovering after hospitalization for West Nile virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering at home after being hospitalized with West Nile virus, a spokesperson said.

10 hours ago

The Havasu Falls in Arizona after flash flooding hit Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 22, 2024....

Andrew Adams

Utah man captures extreme flooding in Havasu Falls area of Arizona

Epic flooding hit the Havasu Falls area, and a Utahn documented the conditions while he fled with his group to safety.

24 hours ago

The missing person flyer for 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert....

Associated Press

Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park are looking for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood near where several other stranded hikers were rescued.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Sister says hiker still missing in Grand Canyon flash flood amid intrepid search