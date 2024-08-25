On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Public closure of outdoor shooting range in Kaysville leaves hundreds confused

Aug 24, 2024, 8:32 PM

Neil Taylor hits a target at the shooting range in Hobble Creek Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014.

Neil Taylor hits a target at the shooting range in Hobble Creek Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014. (Stuart Johnson, Deseret News)

(Stuart Johnson, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ERIC CABRERA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KAYSVILLE — A popular outdoor shooting range in Kaysville will close to the public on Sunday, and hundreds of users want to know why.

The Wahsatch Shooters Association, which has managed the outdoor range for 30 years, announced its public closure on its website. The shooting range will only remain open for police training use.

WSA Executive Officer Jeff Young says he’s been overwhelmed by the flooding of emails.

Young said members have to clear out their equipment by the end of the month, but they will issue pro-rated refunds to members.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on their Facebook page saying the Kaysville shooting range will reopen as soon as possible. However, they have not announced a date yet.

The sheriff’s office advises locals to contact the Board of Davis County Commissioners for more information.

