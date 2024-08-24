On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

RSL Forward Chicho Arango Exits Early With Tweaked Hamstring

Aug 24, 2024, 8:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In the first half against the San Jose Earthquakes, RSL star forward and Golden Boot leader Chicho Arango subbed out with an apparent leg injury.

It was later confirmed that Arango tweaked his right hamstring.

No timetable for his return has been released at this time.

If Arango will be sidelined for any extended period, the injury couldn’t really come at a worse time.

Real trailed San Jose 2-0 when Arango limped off the pitch and was replaced by Anderson Julio. On top of that, the club is just 1-1-3 in its last five matches.

RSL still holds the third rank in the West but both Colorado and Seattle are hot on their tail.

Much of the reason Real Salt Lake sits near the top of the conference is because of Arango’s stellar season.

In 23 games played, the Colombian forward has an impressive 28 goal contributions with 17 goals and 11 assists.

RSL Returns To MLS Action Against San Jose

Real Salt Lake hopes to keep the momentum rolling as they return to MLS play following a more than three-week break.

The Claret & Cobalt is 14-15-15 all-time against San Jose despite outscoring the Earthquakes 65-61 in 44 matches. RSL is 8-5-7 against San Jose at America First Field.

Saturday’s match is the first of two scheduled games between these teams this season.

RSL has been licking its wounds since its 3-0 League Cup loss to the Houston Dynamo on August 5.

Despite its less-than-inspiring Leagues Cup performance, Real Salt Lake enters the weekend third in the MLS Western Conference. They trail the LA Galaxy (14-5-7, 49 points) and LAFC (14-5-5, 47 points) with nine games left in the regular season.

RSL will be without its second-leading scorer, Andrés Gómez, for the first time this season after the 21-year-old Colombian midfielder signed with French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais.

Gómez started 22 of 23 games this year, scoring 13 goals and assisting on nine others in 1,815 minutes.

RELATED: Andres Gomez Transfers To French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Injured in Real Salt Lake’s Loss To San Jose

Tired legs and missed opportunities were the story for Real Salt Lake in a mistake-filled 2-0 loss to San Jose. 

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Leads Vikings To Preseason Win Over Eagles

Former BYU QB Jaren Hall took the majority of the snaps in the Minnesota Vikings' preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Preseason Big 12 Bowl Game Projections

Can the Big 12 get two playoff teams? Each week we will predict the Big 12 Bowl Game picture as well as the CFP bracket. 

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 2: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the second week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 2: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the second week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 2: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the second week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

RSL Forward Chicho Arango Exits Early With Tweaked Hamstring