RSL Forward Chicho Arango Exits Early With Tweaked Hamstring

SALT LAKE CITY – In the first half against the San Jose Earthquakes, RSL star forward and Golden Boot leader Chicho Arango subbed out with an apparent leg injury.

It was later confirmed that Arango tweaked his right hamstring.

#RSL forward Chicho Arango subbed out in the first half with an apparent leg injury. Just confirmed as a tweaked hamstring.#RSLvSJ #MLS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 25, 2024

No timetable for his return has been released at this time.

If Arango will be sidelined for any extended period, the injury couldn’t really come at a worse time.

Real trailed San Jose 2-0 when Arango limped off the pitch and was replaced by Anderson Julio. On top of that, the club is just 1-1-3 in its last five matches.

RSL still holds the third rank in the West but both Colorado and Seattle are hot on their tail.

Much of the reason Real Salt Lake sits near the top of the conference is because of Arango’s stellar season.

In 23 games played, the Colombian forward has an impressive 28 goal contributions with 17 goals and 11 assists.

RSL Returns To MLS Action Against San Jose

Real Salt Lake hopes to keep the momentum rolling as they return to MLS play following a more than three-week break.

The Claret & Cobalt is 14-15-15 all-time against San Jose despite outscoring the Earthquakes 65-61 in 44 matches. RSL is 8-5-7 against San Jose at America First Field.

Saturday’s match is the first of two scheduled games between these teams this season.

feels good to be home on GAMEDAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/qHr2kPHSMu — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 24, 2024

RSL has been licking its wounds since its 3-0 League Cup loss to the Houston Dynamo on August 5.

Despite its less-than-inspiring Leagues Cup performance, Real Salt Lake enters the weekend third in the MLS Western Conference. They trail the LA Galaxy (14-5-7, 49 points) and LAFC (14-5-5, 47 points) with nine games left in the regular season.

RSL will be without its second-leading scorer, Andrés Gómez, for the first time this season after the 21-year-old Colombian midfielder signed with French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais.

Gómez started 22 of 23 games this year, scoring 13 goals and assisting on nine others in 1,815 minutes.

Andrés, Snómez, Goalmez. You embodied the RSL way with your hard work, dedication, and passion. Thank you for everything. — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 17, 2024

