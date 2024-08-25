On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Brush fire sparks near Toquerville, closes portion of SR-17

Aug 24, 2024, 9:56 PM | Updated: 10:11 pm

A brush fire broke out Saturday night in Washington County. (Lori Cole)...

A brush fire broke out Saturday night in Washington County. (Lori Cole)

(Lori Cole)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — A brush fire broke out Saturday night in Washington County.

The fire is near milepost 4 of state Route 17. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, SR-17 is closed in both directions from Toquerville to Interstate 15.

Hurricane Fire said there are structures in the area, but nothing appears to be threatened as of 9:30 p.m. The fire is moving toward Anderson Junction and away from Toquerville.

The size of the fire is unclear, according to fire officials as it got dark before they could get an estimate.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

Firefighters put out hot spots on the Boulter Fire along State Route 36 west of Eureka in Tooele Co...

Mark Jones

‘Boulter Fire’ starts up Saturday near Tooele-Juab county border; evacuations issued

The Boulter Fire ignited Saturday afternoon, according to Utah Fire Info.

7 hours ago

Cut down juniper trees in the Logan Canyon on Aug. 22, 2024....

Mike Anderson

Firefighters target juniper trees to better protect Logan Canyon

Firefighters in Cache Valley are already preparing for the next fire season by cutting down trees in Logan Canyon.

2 days ago

Iron Peak Fire ignited in Iron County Wednesday afternoon. (Utah Fire Info)...

Carlysle Price

New fire start; Iron Peak Fire

New fire Iron Peak Fire started in Iron County Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

3 days ago

A plane drops fire retardant as the Sandhurst Fire burns above Ensign Peak north of Salt Lake City ...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

2024 busiest wildfire season for Utah in years, but costs down, officials say

2024 was the busiest wildfire season Utah has seen in four years, state fire officials reported on Tuesday. Despite that, the state’s costs to fight this year’s fires are lower than average.

4 days ago

Emergency personnel responded to a brush fire on the north end of Santaquin reservior on Saturday,...

Mark Jones

Unattended campfire starts brush fire near Santaquin reservoir

Emergency personnel responded to a brush fire Saturday on the north end of Santaquin reservior. 

14 days ago

The Dove Creek Fire in Box Elder County on Aug. 9, 2024....

Michael Houck

‘Dove Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near Park Valley in Box Elder County

On Friday afternoon, a new wildfire threatened several structures in Box Elder County.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Brush fire sparks near Toquerville, closes portion of SR-17