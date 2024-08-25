Brush fire sparks near Toquerville, closes portion of SR-17

TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — A brush fire broke out Saturday night in Washington County.

The fire is near milepost 4 of state Route 17. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, SR-17 is closed in both directions from Toquerville to Interstate 15.

Hurricane Fire said there are structures in the area, but nothing appears to be threatened as of 9:30 p.m. The fire is moving toward Anderson Junction and away from Toquerville.

The size of the fire is unclear, according to fire officials as it got dark before they could get an estimate.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.