Chicho Injured in Real Salt Lake’s Loss To San Jose

Aug 24, 2024, 9:34 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANDY, Utah – Tired legs and missed opportunities were the story for Real Salt Lake in a mistake-filled 2-0 loss to San Jose.

Real Salt Lake hosted the San Jose Earthquakes at America First Field on Saturday, August 24.

Real Salt Lake remains third in the Western Conference, with Colorado and Seattle nipping at its heels.

First Half

Both teams opened the match with incredible energy, generating scoring opportunities on both ends. Despite good looks, the game remained scoreless ten minutes in.

Following several close calls, San Jose finally punched across a goal when Cristian Espinoza beat MacMath with a right-footed shot.

The Earthquakes held the momentum into the final 15 minutes of the half as RSL came up empty time after time.

San Jose took a commanding lead when Amahl Pellegrino beat Macmath with a back-heel shot for a 2-0 advantage.

Anderson Julio entered late in the half when Chicho pulled up with an apparent right hamstring injury.

Newcomer Diogo Gonçalves ripped a shot past a diving keeper in the 52nd minute but was wide right to keep Real Salt Lake off the board.

Nelson Palacio and Maikel Chang checked in for the Claret & Cobalt in the 61st minute.

Real Salt Lake looked listless in a rough second half. With the 2-0 loss, RSL dropped to 12-9-5.

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake welcomes in the New England Revolution on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

