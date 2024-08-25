Eastern Utah facing severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood watch

MOAB — The National Weather Service warned of strong to severe thunderstorms in eastern Utah Sunday and activated a flash flood watch, which is expected to be active from noon through Sunday evening.

The weather alert came after the state saw devastating flooding in central Utah Monday and throughout the week. The main area under flood watch Sunday according to NWS is southeastern Utah. Thunderstorms were forecasted for the majority of eastern Utah.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/SPeoyMYPvC — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 25, 2024

Flood watch

NWS said the main cities included in the flood watch were:

Blanding

Goulding

Bluff

Tselakai Dezza

Aneth

Montezuma Creek

Mexican Hat

Halchita

White Mesa

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Rainbow Bridge South Trailhead

Moab

Green River

Castle Valley

Monticello

La Sal

Eastland

Spanish Valley

Fry Canyon

Canyonlands National Park

The flood warning said there may be rivers, creeks and streams that overflow due to excessive runoff from heavy rainfall. Poor drainage areas were said to be at risk in urban areas and extensive street flooding was possible.

San Juan County advised residents in the area to take precautionary measures and to monitor forecasts closely.

Severe thunderstorm warning

The NWS said there could be large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain all over eastern Utah starting midday. Storms would move east of the Green River after 4 to 6 p.m., it said.

“The main hazard types will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall,” NWS said.