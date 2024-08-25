On the Site:
UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Eastern Utah facing severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood watch

Aug 25, 2024, 9:42 AM | Updated: 2:15 pm

FILE - The Fremont River Trail in Capitol Reef National Park wass closed Aug. 18, 2023 due to damage from flash flooding. (A.Smithkin/NPS)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


MOAB — The National Weather Service warned of strong to severe thunderstorms in eastern Utah Sunday and activated a flash flood watch, which is expected to be active from noon through Sunday evening.

The weather alert came after the state saw devastating flooding in central Utah Monday and throughout the week. The main area under flood watch Sunday according to NWS is southeastern Utah. Thunderstorms were forecasted for the majority of eastern Utah.

Flood watch

NWS said the main cities included in the flood watch were:

  • Blanding
  • Goulding
  • Bluff
  • Tselakai Dezza
  • Aneth
  • Montezuma Creek
  • Mexican Hat
  • Halchita
  • White Mesa
  • Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
  • Rainbow Bridge South Trailhead
  • Moab
  • Green River
  • Castle Valley
  • Monticello
  • La Sal
  • Eastland
  • Spanish Valley
  • Fry Canyon
  • Canyonlands National Park

The flood warning said there may be rivers, creeks and streams that overflow due to excessive runoff from heavy rainfall. Poor drainage areas were said to be at risk in urban areas and extensive street flooding was possible.

San Juan County advised residents in the area to take precautionary measures and to monitor forecasts closely.

An image showing the flood risk area in southeast Utah, indicated by the green portion of the map. (National Weather Service)

Severe thunderstorm warning

The NWS said there could be large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain all over eastern Utah starting midday. Storms would move east of the Green River after 4 to 6 p.m., it said.

“The main hazard types will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall,” NWS said.

The National Weather Service forecasted heavy storms in Eastern Utah in the afternoon and evening of Aug. 25, 2024. (National Weather Service Salt Lake City)

Eastern Utah facing severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood watch