Sunday Edition: Yuval Levin

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Yuval Levin, the director of social, cultural and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute. They discuss Yuval’s latest work, “American Covenant: How the Constitution Unified Our Nation- and Could Again,” and how the Constitution can create unity across our country. Yuval tells us why he uses the word, “covenant” as part of the title and walks us through a Madisonian approach in unity-making. Finally, Boyd dives into the idea that anyone can incite a populist uprising and examines the problems with political populism.

