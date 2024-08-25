Woman in her 70s ejected from vehicle in Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE— A woman in her 70s was ejected from a vehicle after being hit by another car and taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Taylorsville police.

Her husband, who was also in the car, sustained moderate injuries and the driver of the other vehicle had a broken thumb. Both were also taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Ryan Carver with Taylorsville City Police Department said the couple was driving West and the other driver was coming east, making a left turn. As the driver went to make the turn, they hit the couple, and the two cars landed on either side of the intersection after colliding, one hitting a fence and the other a sidewalk.

An off-duty nurse helped the woman after she was thrown from the car, and left lying in the road. Medical personnel arrived and took over as they took her to the hospital.

Carver said the intersection was closed for tows at the scene, but said it should reopen shortly after 11 a.m.

A more specific cause of the crash is being investigated, he said, but a misjudged left turn is what police believe to be the cause.