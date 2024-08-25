Former Brighton Standout Simi Fehoko Reels In TD Catch Against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas – Former Brighton High standout Simi Fehoko showed off his wheels with a 78-yard touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys in week three of the 2024 NFL preseason.

The Chargers wide receiver finished with two receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Interceptions, Long Touchdowns Tell Story In Chargers Win Over Cowboys

The LA Chargers picked up their first win of the preseason at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24.

The Cowboys were dominant in front of their home crowd but turnovers made their performance futile. Dallas had 250 more yards of total offense and 20 more first downs. But, they also had five more turnovers.

On top of that, most of the Chargers’ scores came on long plays against broken coverages. Fehoko contributed to that on LA’s third drive of the game.

Before that, the first drive played out similarly. It took just one play for the Chargers to record a 70-yard touchdown and take a 7-3 lead.

After the Chargers were forced to punt on their second drive, Fehoko got them started late in the first quarter with a quick seven-yard reception.

After two short receptions, Chargers QB Easton Stick found Fehoko down the right sideline for another long touchdown play.

Dallas found the end zone one more time before the half. But, an interception and a fumble kept the road team out in front, 20-10.

The Cowboys offense was superior in the second half. Four more turnovers, including three in the final five minutes, resulted in the Chargers picking up their first win of the preseason.

About Simi Fehoko

Before his college career, Fehoko was a standout player at Brighton High. Fehoko was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Utah in 2016 by 247Sports.

After his high school career, the Sandy native played college football at Stanford. He finished his college career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2021, Fehoko was selected by the Cowboys during the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his two seasons in Dallas, Fehoko played in 10 games.

In September 2023, the Brighton product signed with the Chargers. He played in six games in 2023, was targeted twice, and pulled in one reception for nine yards and a touchdown.

