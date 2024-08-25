On the Site:
Weather Watch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Brighton Standout Simi Fehoko Reels In TD Catch Against Cowboys

Aug 25, 2024, 12:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – Former Brighton High standout Simi Fehoko showed off his wheels with a 78-yard touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys in week three of the 2024 NFL preseason.

The Chargers wide receiver finished with two receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Interceptions, Long Touchdowns Tell Story In Chargers Win Over Cowboys

The LA Chargers picked up their first win of the preseason at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24.

The Cowboys were dominant in front of their home crowd but turnovers made their performance futile. Dallas had 250 more yards of total offense and 20 more first downs. But, they also had five more turnovers.

On top of that, most of the Chargers’ scores came on long plays against broken coverages. Fehoko contributed to that on LA’s third drive of the game.

Before that, the first drive played out similarly. It took just one play for the Chargers to record a 70-yard touchdown and take a 7-3 lead.

After the Chargers were forced to punt on their second drive, Fehoko got them started late in the first quarter with a quick seven-yard reception.

After two short receptions, Chargers QB Easton Stick found Fehoko down the right sideline for another long touchdown play.

Dallas found the end zone one more time before the half. But, an interception and a fumble kept the road team out in front, 20-10.

The Cowboys offense was superior in the second half. Four more turnovers, including three in the final five minutes, resulted in the Chargers picking up their first win of the preseason.

About Simi Fehoko

Before his college career, Fehoko was a standout player at Brighton High. Fehoko was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Utah in 2016 by 247Sports.

After his high school career, the Sandy native played college football at Stanford. He finished his college career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2021, Fehoko was selected by the Cowboys during the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his two seasons in Dallas, Fehoko played in 10 games.

In September 2023, the Brighton product signed with the Chargers. He played in six games in 2023, was targeted twice, and pulled in one reception for nine yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Chargers WR Simi Fehoko Scores First NFL Touchdown

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws Three TDs In Preseason Against Seahawks

Former Utah and current Browns QB Tyler Huntley didn't see any action until the second half but still put together an impressive performance.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Injured in Real Salt Lake’s Loss To San Jose

Tired legs and missed opportunities were the story for Real Salt Lake in a mistake-filled 2-0 loss to San Jose. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Forward Chicho Arango Exits Early With Tweaked Hamstring

Against the San Jose Earthquakes, RSL star forward and Golden Boot leader Chicho Arango subbed out with an apparent leg injury.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Leads Vikings To Preseason Win Over Eagles

Former BYU QB Jaren Hall took the majority of the snaps in the Minnesota Vikings' preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

2024 Preseason Big 12 Bowl Game Projections

Can the Big 12 get two playoff teams? Each week we will predict the Big 12 Bowl Game picture as well as the CFP bracket. 

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 2: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the second week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Former Brighton Standout Simi Fehoko Reels In TD Catch Against Cowboys