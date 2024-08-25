Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws Three TDs In Preseason Against Seahawks

SEATTLE – Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley didn’t see any action until the second half of the Cleveland Browns’ third preseason game but he still put together an impressive performance.

The former Ute connected on 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyler Huntley, Browns’ Second Half Comeback Falls Short

With Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking all the quarterback snaps in the first half, Cleveland trailed 24-13 at the break.

After a Seahawks turnover on downs left the Browns in great field position midway through the third quarter, it took just five plays for Huntley to find the end zone.

He was almost instantly more efficient than the two QBs in front of him, connecting on six of his first seven attempts.

Snoop with a LASER to James Proche in the end zone 🎯#CLEvsSEA on @WEWS & @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dzLJRelgUa — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 25, 2024

Cleveland’s next drive was even better.

After Seattle responded with a rushing touchdown, it took just four plays for Huntley and the Browns to go 68 yards for the score.

Both Huntley’s second and third TD throws went to sophomore receiver Michael Woods.

Cleveland outscored Seattle 20-13 in the second half with Huntley at the helm. However, the comeback fell just short as the Seahawks held on for the 37-33 win.

The Browns kick off their 2024 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 8.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason.

