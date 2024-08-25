On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Woman drowns, her daughter missing after swimming in Flaming Gorge

Aug 25, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Geoff Liesik, Deseret News FILE - A view of Flaming Gorge Reservoir....

FILE - A view of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. (Geoff Liesik, Deseret News)

(Geoff Liesik, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

MANILA, Daggett County — A 60-year-old woman is dead after officials said she drowned at Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Her 44-year-old daughter is missing, according to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call came into the Wyoming side of the reservoir just after 4 p.m. The caller reported a possible drowning at Swim Beach.

Crews arrived to find a man performing CPR on the 60-year-old woman. There were two witnesses at the scene and another daughter of the woman also greeted responders. The witnesses told officers that the victim’s other daughter was still missing.

Despite efforts to save her, and multiple agencies that responded, the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Search teams were working late into the night to locate her daughter, and returned early Sunday morning. As of Sunday afternoon, she was still missing.

The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the two women to be caught in the water, or what the ultimate cause of the woman’s drowning was.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated. 

Woman drowns, her daughter missing after swimming in Flaming Gorge